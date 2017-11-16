By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Rich Luxuries Moisture Conditioner900ml

5(28)Write a review
£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml
  • TRESemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Moisture Conditioner delivers intense moisturisation, targeting the driest areas to instantly lock in moisture and shine where your hair needs it most. This hair conditioner for damaged hair is light enough for daily use and its advanced moisturising system with vitamin E won't weigh your hair down as it restores vibrancy and softness to dry, dull hair. Your hair will be left evenly conditioned with a salon-quality look and shine. This formula works perfectly with dry or damaged hair. Start the treatment with TRESemme Luxurious Moisture Shampoo, then apply Luxurious Moisture TRESemme Deep Conditioner from mid lengths to ends, run a wide-tooth comb or your fingers from roots to tips to detangle and work into hair, leave on for 2-3 minutes, rinse thoroughly, style with your favourite TRESemme products. From our origins in salons in 1948, TRESemme has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemme is dedicated to creating haircare products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve gorgeous hair every day. For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemme styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk. Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
  • TRESemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Moisture Conditioner brilliantly revives dry and damaged hair
  • This conditioner for damaged hair has a gentle formula that leaves hair touchably soft, hydrated and moisturised with a salon shine
  • This formula containing pro-vitamin B5, vitamin E, and aloe will leave your hair smooth and manageable
  • First apply an adequate amount of this conditioner for damaged hair from mid-shaft to ends of your hair and work anything that's left through roots
  • Run a wide-tooth comb or your fingers from roots to ends to detangle and fully coat hair with this deep conditioner for damaged hair
  • Leave this deep conditioner on for 2-3 minutes, rinse thoroughly, finish with your favourite TRESemme styling product
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Amodimethicone, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Lactic acid, Magnesium chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Soo Shiny I love it!

5 stars

I loved theTresemme shampoo. This made my hair feel so soft and shiny. My hair used to be dry and limp before I tried this product. It made a lot of difference to my hair and I love the fresh feeling after washing my hair with this shampoo. I would recommend to my friends and will be buying this as my regular shampoo. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

5 stars

I have been using this product for a few weeks now. My hair was very dry and brittle. My hair now feels really soft and shiney. Very pleased with the results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair feels amazing!

5 stars

Been using the conditioner along with the shampoo for a few weeks now and I'm so impressed. It leaves my hair so shiny and soft and you don't need a lot to achieve this, the smallest amount does the job just fine. Will definitely be buying this in the future. My hair feels and looks amazing! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastically Soft!!

4 stars

After using TRESemme moisture conditioner for two weeks, my hair feels unbelievably soft and bouncy. What a difference this conditioner has made in just two weeks! Wow!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and bouncy hair at last!

5 stars

My hair has dry ends and usually the comb drags at that point, not after using this conditioner! I'm so pleased with it, totally unexpected. The large bottle is a little cumbersome but who cares when your hair is this soft and bouncy! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme Conditioner

5 stars

Great sized bottle would last a lot longer than most conditioners on the market nowadays! Especially as you don't have to use much conditioner anyway. Smells great - crisp, refreshing apple. Left my hair well nourished and shiny. Would recommend 5** [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme moisture rich conditioner

5 stars

This is the best I have ever used on my hair it left it feel really soft and nourished unlike others where they leave my hair feeling grease and weighed down my hair felt very light and soft and shiny I would definitely recommend this conditioner to all my friends and family to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Restore damaged hair

5 stars

Tresemme rish moisture conditionier gives my hair healty look. They are glossy and shiny. Really like it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely worth the price

5 stars

I have medium to long hair which I do straighten so it can be quite damaged with its length. This conditioner was really thick and as good as a leave in conditioner. It left my hair feeling bouncy and strong, whilst also having a nice smell which wasn’t too overpowering. This product can take a while to rinse out compared to other products I have used but it is really worth it with the results you get. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sleek shines and smells.great.

5 stars

this shampoo is amazing . I try many different shampoos all.the time but this one does the trick. no need to comb my hair in the shower with brush I can use my fingers. defo worth the wait [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

