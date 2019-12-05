Tresemme Colour Revitalise Conditioner 900Ml

TRESemme colour revitalise conditioner 2 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2019 TRESemme colour revitalise conditioner leaves my hair smelling gorgeous with the signature TRESemme scent but I found my hair was a bit dull and felt coated even after copious rinsing. It felt nice while wet, but it didn’t leave it shiny or vibrant just dull and flat. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

hydrating nourishing conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st December 2019 Ive been really impressed with this conditioner . First of all the texture is nice and thick and creamy and distributes evenly throughout my hair. The conditioner has a nice light fresh scent which is enjoyable whilst using the product . I combed through the conditioner and left for a couple of minutes before washing out . After rinsing , my card felt nicely conditioned , soft and smooth. My hair was manageable and was easy to style and dry and afterwards felt soft , smooth and hydrated . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th November 2019 Its a good conditioner which makes hair smooth and silky. It also quite helps in detangling of the hair, making it soft and manageable! It does not weigh down your hair. I have unruly hair and i found it easy to dry and straighten. It does give a little bounce to the hair, nothing substantial though. It did make my hair shinier and softer. And it smelt pretty good without being over powering. It helps keep my coloured hair more vibrant and brings out the blondes I have in my hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nourishing and great for bleached hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th November 2019 I have bleached hair so have to be especially careful with the shampoo and conditioner that I use to protect the colour and not damage my hair. This conditioner does the job perfectly - my hair feels nourished and the colour has started looking brighter after only a few washes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Shine! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th November 2019 I struggle to find a conditioner that leaves me feeling satisfied, with that sheen on my hair and the way my hair feels. So I was extremely happy after using this Tresemme Colour Revitalise Hair Conditioner. My hair felt silky smooth and had an amazing shine to it. Very happy with this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th November 2019 This is a fab conditioner. My hair looks shiny and has stayed looking freshly dyed since using this for the past 3 weeks. My colour looks great and my hair feels soft and looks shiny. I'm definitely a treseme convert [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for coloured hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th November 2019 I used tresemme colour conditioner for 2 weeks.It smells absolutely lovely and love the way it conditions my hair is amazing. It leaves my hair soft, silky and shiny. Best for vibrant colour protection hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th November 2019 I’ve been using this for two weeks now. I absolutely love the gorgeous scent and the way it conditions my hair is amazing. It leaves my long hair soft silky and knot free. I really do enjoy using this hair conditioner especially as my hair is coloured so I feel it protects the dye too and makes it more vibrant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th November 2019 I have used it a few times on my blonde-treated hair. I can feel that my hair is a pot more hydrated and healthier than other products I have been trying. Hair feels soft and smells nicely, I definitely recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]