Tresemme Colour Revitalise Shampoo 900Ml

Love 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2019 I love this product I fact have bought the conditioner to go with makes my hair feel so soft and fresh.. Smells amazing and the shine is to die for?!! I would reccoment this to any one and everyone wanting health hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silicones! 2 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2019 Since iv moved to silicone free shampoos and conditioners this is not one i tend to reach for anymore. Although when i do use this it makes my hair smell lovely and gives a thorough clean. Overall if you arent bothered about silicone coating your hair then youll love this product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely love it 5 stars Review from unilever.com 10th December 2019 I bought the tresumme colour revitalise shampoo for my hair why I colour every few months . I have recently coloured my hair and realised the colour is coming out fast and my hair ain't got the shine it should have since using the shampoo my hair is shiny for at least 3 days and th le colour is staying lovely and bold. It's easy to wash out and doesnt make my hair feel greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Colour shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th December 2019 This product works well to cleanse coloured hair without stripping it of colour. Not much product is needed, however I do find I sometimes shave to double shampoo to ensure my hair is thoroughly cleansed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fantastic product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th December 2019 I love tresemme products so i decided to try this shampoo for coloured hair as due to bleach and hair dyes my hair are really dry and brittle these days so i give this one a try and i must say it does what it says. Once rinsed, you can really feel the effects from the shampoo....my hair feels so soft and silky and i cant stop touching and feeling my hair.the smell is also really gorgeous. totally amazed by this shampoo.gives an amazing shine to my hair.hair feels very luxurious. this is the first time i have used a colour protection shampoo and now i would definately buy a matching colour protection conditioner. thank you tresemme for making such a fantastic product.would definately buy again and will deinately recommend to everyone who have colour treated dry rough hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2019 I bought this a couple of weeks ago have been using it since. Smells amazing my hair is gorgeous afterwards when dried. Has a little shine to it. My eldest has started to use it too and she says we need more when it finishes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2019 The first thing I noticed about this shampoo was the fragrance, I can't quite put my finger on it but I think it's like floral /aniseed, anyway it's really nice. The formula is thick and it lathers really well so a little goes a long way (and with the size of the bottle it is going to last for ages). My hair does feel very clean after washing. As for the colour my hair definitely looks more vibrant. I have dark brown hair and the brown looks richer and after styling my hair looks like it has only just been coloured. Big fan, would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very shiny hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2019 This shampoo lathered up nicely. It made my hair feel really smooth while washing but once washed out it lost some of that smoothness. However it did look really shiny and silky. I also dye my hair a lot and found this shampoo helped protect the colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great, great value too! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2019 I’ve always been a fan of Tresemme products. This one is not exception to the rule, smells great, lathers well, good value and big bottle. I’m not sure it’s making my colour fade slower but I generally like the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]