By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Rich Luxurious Moisture Shampoo 900Ml

4.5(59)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Rich Luxurious Moisture Shampoo 900Ml
£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml
  • Why use TRESemme luxurious moisture shampoo? The TRESemme Luxurious Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner system, with Vitamin E, instantly locks in moisture without weighing your hair down. Light enough for daily use, this moisture-balanced system transforms your dry hair into silky, manageable, salon-healthy looking locks. Did you know harsh shampoos can strip away your hair’s natural oils? Regular cleansing and conditioning with the TRESemme Moisture Rich system helps replenish moisture and restore vibrancy, revealing salon-gorgeous hair with lasting shine.
  • For dry, damaged hair, this moisturising shampoo delivers a salon-healthy look and enviable shine. Our expert tips: Apply TRESemme Moisturising Shampoo to wet hair from roots to ends.
  • Work into a lather and gently massage the scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with TRESemme Luxurious Moisture Conditioner. Style with your favourite TRESemme products. Our philosophy: From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemme has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemme is dedicated to creating hair care products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve gorgeous hair every day.
  • For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemme styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk. Professional quality at your fingertips. Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. TRESemme Luxurious Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner.
  • TRESemme – Professional. At your fingertips.
  • The TRESemme Moisture Shampoo is formulated to deliver hydration right where your hair needs it most
  • Gentle formula of the shampoo guarantees hydrated, moisturised and touchably soft hair with salon shine
  • Gentle shampoo for dry hair is suitable for daily use
  • Tresemme shampoo formula is enriched with vitamin E helps to restore softness
  • Our TRESemmé Black Bottles are widely recyclable
  • Finish your hair treatment routine with TRESemme Moisture Rich Conditioner for ultimate hydration
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Carbomer, Citric acid, Cocamide MEA, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mica, Parfum, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-12, Silica, Sodium benzoate, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Experts' Tips: Apply to wet hair from roots to ends. Work into a lather and gently massage the scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Follow with TRESemmé Luxurious Moisture Conditioner and style with your favourite TRESemmé products

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

59 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I should have stuck to Head & Shoulders

1 stars

It brought back my old dandruff that I'd forgotten about. I'm going back to Head & Shoulders.

The best of Tresemme

5 stars

This new Moisture Rich shampoo is really good and is so far the best of all the tresemme shampoos. I like the brand for being gentle on hair and leaving it soft, and this new shampoo is even better, it keeps the hair moisturised even after drying...doesnt dry out the oils completely from my hair. Really good product, would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me

2 stars

Good points first. A lot of product for your money. Especially when you find it on offer. Smells amazing. Lathers in your your hair really well. Bad points. For me, it left almost like a film on my hair. No matter how long I washed it out for it was still there. Which obviously makes it difficult to deal with. So overall I ended up using a different shampoo immediately after. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good

4 stars

Was very pleased to try this as I had just run out of my regular shampoo. It smells amazing and lathers well and I likes that it left my hair feeling clean without being too stripping. I followed with my regular condtioner and found that my hair looked a tad bit too shiny for my liking. Managed to rectify it by using dry shampoo but I will definitely ease up on the conditioner next time for better results. Would give this 5 stars but have reduced the rating by one as this product contains SLS and I prefer to avoid this. Would love to see tresemme develop a shampoo without this ingredient in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair feels super soft

5 stars

After using this shampoo my hair feels so wonderful and soft and smells amazing too, it leathers really well and you dont need much product. My hair feels so healthy and soft I will definitely buy this shampoo again it has left my hair feeling great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Will buy again

5 stars

I wash my every day and if I don’t use a good shampoo it can really my hair out especially at the ends. This really put moisture back in and means the ends of my hair aren’t dry or brittle. Will be getting this again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shampoo

5 stars

Iv not used tresemme before but heard so many good things about them. This smells lovely and you dont even needed to use alot when washing your hair. My head smelt and looked loads better after using this shampoo. Looking forward to see how many hair is after using it few more weeks. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft shiny hair

5 stars

This shampoo targets dry, damaged hair and it really does help to put moisture back into your hair. Only a small amount of product is needed and it lathers up really well. Once blow dried, my hair is left feeling soft and looks beautifully shiny. It’s a large bottle so will last a long time. I really recommend anyone suffering with dry, straw like hair to give this product a go. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

okey

3 stars

I USED THIS TRESEMME MOISTURE RICH SHAMPOO FOR MY DRY HAIR. IT WAS OKEY, BUT MY HAIR STILL PUFFY. AFTER THIS SHAMPOO YOU NEED A CONDITIONER IN ORDER YOUR HAIR TO LOOK NOT DRY. MY FRIEND WHOSE HAIR NORMAL LOVES THIS SHAMPOO. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft on my hair but I love the size!

5 stars

As a family of 6, we get through shampoo easily and due to my eczema on my scalp I am more mindful of products . Again this never fails my hair which looks fresh and more bouncy after . The size of the container also means it hasn’t even been dented after all of us have used it for a while , excellent ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Rich Luxuries Moisture Conditioner900ml

£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml

Tresemme Remoisturising Conditioner 900Ml

£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml

Tresemme Colour Revitalise Conditioner 900Ml

£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml

Tresemme Moisture Rich Luxurious Conditioner 500Ml

£ 1.65
£0.33/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here