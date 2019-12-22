By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Deep Cleansing Shampoo 900Ml

4.5(38)Write a review
£ 5.50
£0.61/100ml
  • TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep Cleansing Shampoo is the answer for hair that need refreshing. Treat your locks to a clean slate with vitamin-enriched TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish collection, the perfect gentle cleanse for that just-left-the-salon feeling. Why use deep cleansing shampoo? The professional quality formula of TRESemme Deep Cleansing shampoo, infused with multi-vitamins, gently cleanses away build-up and impurities that can weigh the hair down and diminish its natural shine. Gentle enough for daily use, so you can reveal fresh, clean, purified hair every day. For all hair types, to get the look you want. Gently apply Deep Cleansing TRESemme Shampoo to wet hair starting from roots to ends. Work into a lather and gently massage the scalp. Then rinse thoroughly. Follow with TRESemme Remoisturise Hair Conditioner. Finally, style with your favourite TRESemme products. From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemme has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look and feel fabulous, like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemme is dedicated to creating hair care products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve gorgeous hair every day. For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemme styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk. Avoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water.
  • TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep Cleansing Shampoo gently removes build-up that diminishes hair shine
  • This conditioning shampoo washes off the residue from waxes, pomades, creams, sprays and more
  • Moisturising shampoo enriched with vitamin C
  • TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep Cleansing Shampoo is gentle enough for daily use
  • Coat hair with a liberal amount of the clarifying shampoo and gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather and rinse thoroughly
  • For best results and complete hair care, pair with TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Remoisturise Conditioner
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium chloride, Ascorbic acid, Biotin, Citric acid, Disodium EDTA, Isopropyl alcohol, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Parfum, Polyquaternium-10, Polysorbate 20, PPG-12, Sodium acetate, Sodium benzoate, Sodium hydroxide, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 61570

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

38 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

A lovely shampoo&it will last for ages, a good buy

5 stars

I had used this brand previously but not this type of shampoo. I read the reviews, which were nearly all positive. As it was on special offer i decided to buy it & try it. I have very thin, fine hair & was having difficulty keeping it looking nice as I have had low Thyroid levels & other health problems. It left my hair feeling nice & soft, a big difference for me. The biggest problem is making sure you do not use too much shampoo as only a small amount is required, approx a 5p blob. This is a big bottle so it would be a good, family size for general use. I will offload some & share with a friend. I b was lucky to buy it on a Special Offer as I probably would not have tried it at full price it was worth it.

Tresemme, more like YESemme

5 stars

Was so happy to try this product. We've just been on a family holiday to a log cabin for 2 weeks and this bottle lasted us all the whole time! It made my hair so shiny and left it feeling great from the first wash. I feel like I've just had my hair washed at a salon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Getting in a lather

4 stars

TRESemme cleanse and replenish deep cleansing shampoo has a refreshing fruity fragrance and lathers up really well needing only a small amount. My hair was soft bouncy and shiny with a deep clean just what it needed after traveling. After continued use I notice it didn't make my scalp itch like other shampoo do which is a real bonus. They only down side was the bottle was hard to squeeze it be a 900 ml. That said I still recommend anyone to try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo nice size bottle

4 stars

This is a nice shampoo which cleanses my hair without weighing it down, it doesn’t make my hair very soft so defo need a conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme gets a thumbs up!

5 stars

After using TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep Cleansing Shampoo for the past 2 weeks, I can honestly say that I am very impressed. The first time I used it I used the same amount I would use of my usual brand. It was definitely more than I needed! The large sized bottle will last much longer than I expected as a result. The shampoo itself has a lovely scent and I was eager to use it. It lathered up quickly and generously as I massaged it into my hair. As I rinsed the shampoo out, my hair became rather noisy! It was actually "squeaky" clean! There was no sign of any residue from the hair mousse and lacquer that I use frequently. I usually wash my hair every other day but with this I can leave it an extra day between washes. I decided to give the shampoo a try on my 9 year old daughter whose hair is extremely long. As she doesn't use products in it she was able to go a whole week before it needed another wash! This was a real time saver for me as it takes forever to blow dry it for her! We both found that our hair not only smelled great with this shampoo, it had a lovely shine and was very soft and silky smooth too. Definitely a winner in this house!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Shampoo

5 stars

I have been using this shampoo every 2-3 days over the last 2 weeks and it has to be one of the best I have used. Not only does it smell amazing but it leaves my hair feeling silky smooth! I use a lot of hair spray on a daily basis and it gets rid of all the residue left from the spray. You only need a small amount to generate a good lather making it excellent value for money. Very please with this product and would highly recommend. My hair hasn't gone unnoticed by my partner, who doesn't notice anything ! And even he said how nice it looked and smelt! Definitely a keeper.. the shampoo! Haha. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love TRESemme

5 stars

I think TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep cleansing shampoo is lovely. First time I've opened the bottle I felt in love with the smell, so so nice! The shampoo itself is nice too, it gives you a generous lather. After wash my hair felt really clean and slightly fragranced. The bottle is also great size (900 ml), it will last a good few months. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great family shampoo !

4 stars

Since receiving this huge bottle of TRESemme cleanse and replenish shampoo both me and my teenage daughters have been trialing it . After using it our hair smells great , look lovely and feels soft would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme cleanse and replenish shampoo

4 stars

I have been using this product over the last 2 weeks. It smells amazing, both my family and work colleagues have asked what I have been using on my hair. I have quite fine hair that gets greasy very quickly so avoided using this every day as I found that because it was deep cleansing it did make my hair slightly more oily after use but that is only because of how my hair is naturally. I tend to get a build up of dry flaky skin and dandruff on my scalp also but this shampoo seemed to sort that out no problem. I would use this product again if nothing else but for the smell alone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemmee product

5 stars

Made my hair and scalp feel amazing felt like I'd been to hairdressers and smelt lovely highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

