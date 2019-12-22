Tresemme Deep Cleansing Shampoo 900Ml

A lovely shampoo&it will last for ages, a good buy 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd December 2019 I had used this brand previously but not this type of shampoo. I read the reviews, which were nearly all positive. As it was on special offer i decided to buy it & try it. I have very thin, fine hair & was having difficulty keeping it looking nice as I have had low Thyroid levels & other health problems. It left my hair feeling nice & soft, a big difference for me. The biggest problem is making sure you do not use too much shampoo as only a small amount is required, approx a 5p blob. This is a big bottle so it would be a good, family size for general use. I will offload some & share with a friend. I b was lucky to buy it on a Special Offer as I probably would not have tried it at full price it was worth it. Report

Tresemme, more like YESemme 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th November 2017 Was so happy to try this product. We've just been on a family holiday to a log cabin for 2 weeks and this bottle lasted us all the whole time! It made my hair so shiny and left it feeling great from the first wash. I feel like I've just had my hair washed at a salon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Getting in a lather 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th November 2017 TRESemme cleanse and replenish deep cleansing shampoo has a refreshing fruity fragrance and lathers up really well needing only a small amount. My hair was soft bouncy and shiny with a deep clean just what it needed after traveling. After continued use I notice it didn't make my scalp itch like other shampoo do which is a real bonus. They only down side was the bottle was hard to squeeze it be a 900 ml. That said I still recommend anyone to try it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo nice size bottle 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd November 2017 This is a nice shampoo which cleanses my hair without weighing it down, it doesn’t make my hair very soft so defo need a conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme gets a thumbs up! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2017 After using TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep Cleansing Shampoo for the past 2 weeks, I can honestly say that I am very impressed. The first time I used it I used the same amount I would use of my usual brand. It was definitely more than I needed! The large sized bottle will last much longer than I expected as a result. The shampoo itself has a lovely scent and I was eager to use it. It lathered up quickly and generously as I massaged it into my hair. As I rinsed the shampoo out, my hair became rather noisy! It was actually "squeaky" clean! There was no sign of any residue from the hair mousse and lacquer that I use frequently. I usually wash my hair every other day but with this I can leave it an extra day between washes. I decided to give the shampoo a try on my 9 year old daughter whose hair is extremely long. As she doesn't use products in it she was able to go a whole week before it needed another wash! This was a real time saver for me as it takes forever to blow dry it for her! We both found that our hair not only smelled great with this shampoo, it had a lovely shine and was very soft and silky smooth too. Definitely a winner in this house!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st November 2017 I have been using this shampoo every 2-3 days over the last 2 weeks and it has to be one of the best I have used. Not only does it smell amazing but it leaves my hair feeling silky smooth! I use a lot of hair spray on a daily basis and it gets rid of all the residue left from the spray. You only need a small amount to generate a good lather making it excellent value for money. Very please with this product and would highly recommend. My hair hasn't gone unnoticed by my partner, who doesn't notice anything ! And even he said how nice it looked and smelt! Definitely a keeper.. the shampoo! Haha. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love TRESemme 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2017 I think TRESemme Cleanse & Replenish Deep cleansing shampoo is lovely. First time I've opened the bottle I felt in love with the smell, so so nice! The shampoo itself is nice too, it gives you a generous lather. After wash my hair felt really clean and slightly fragranced. The bottle is also great size (900 ml), it will last a good few months. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great family shampoo ! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2017 Since receiving this huge bottle of TRESemme cleanse and replenish shampoo both me and my teenage daughters have been trialing it . After using it our hair smells great , look lovely and feels soft would definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme cleanse and replenish shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th October 2017 I have been using this product over the last 2 weeks. It smells amazing, both my family and work colleagues have asked what I have been using on my hair. I have quite fine hair that gets greasy very quickly so avoided using this every day as I found that because it was deep cleansing it did make my hair slightly more oily after use but that is only because of how my hair is naturally. I tend to get a build up of dry flaky skin and dandruff on my scalp also but this shampoo seemed to sort that out no problem. I would use this product again if nothing else but for the smell alone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]