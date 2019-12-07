By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Smooth Salon Silk Shampoo 900Ml

4.5(29)Write a review
  • The TRESemmé Smooth & Silky shampoo for dry hair and frizz-prone hair delivers moisture where your hair needs it most, calming frizz and flyaways without weighing hair down. This advanced clarifying shampoo enriched with Moroccan Argan oil cleanses and helps tame frizzy hair, leaving it smooth and salon-soft. This dry hair shampoo is light enough for daily use. Our expert tips: Start with TRESemmé Smooth & Silky Shampoo for dry hair. First, apply an adequate amount from mid-shaft to ends. Work anything that's left through roots. Run a wide-tooth comb or fingers from roots to ends to detangle and fully coat hair. Leave on for 2-3 minutes, rinse thoroughly and style with your favourite TRESemmé Smooth styling products as needed. Our philosophy: From our origins in Salons in 1948, TRESemmé has been driven by a simple truth: every woman deserves to look & feel fabulous like they've just stepped out of the salon. TRESemmé is dedicated to creating hair care products that are salon quality. Inspired by stylists and tested in salons, the products are designed to help you achieve gorgeous hair every day. For more secrets from our professional stylists and details on TRESemmé styling appliances & tools, visit tresemme.co.uk Avoid contact with eyes. It can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly with water. TRESemmé – Professional. At your fingertips.
  • TRESemme Smooth & Silky Shampoo offers an advanced clarifying and smoothing system for salon-soft looking hair
  • Our Smooth & Silky Shampoo, enriched with Moroccan argan oil, cleanses and helps tame unruly hair
  • This hair care product for dull hair calms frizz and flyaways without weighing hair down
  • TRESemme Smooth & Silky Shampoo leaves hair smooth and salon-soft thanks to silk proteins and argan oil
  • Choose more of TRESemmé hair care products and finish with Moisture Rich Conditioner and style with your favourite styling aids as needed
  • The Black Bottles of TRESemmé hair products are widely recyclable
  • Pack size: 900ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Carbomer, Citric acid, Cocamide MEA, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Glycol Distearate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mica, Parfum, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-12, Silica, Silk Amino Acids, Sodium benzoate, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to wet hair from roots to end. Work into lather and gentle massage the scalp. Rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAvoid contact with eyes. Can cause eye irritation. In case of contact with eyes rinse thoroughly with water

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

900 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

29 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite shampoo!

5 stars

Love this shampoo. My hair is always silky soft, my split ends don’t show and it keeps the colour in your hair. My hair only needs washing every 3 days with this shampoo whereas if I use any others, it’s every day! Would definitely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The best shampoo

4 stars

The best shampoo

Great Product

5 stars

I've been using this shampoo for a few washes now and I have to say I am impressed. It leaves my hair feeling soft and fresh and being in such a big bottle is great value and will definitely last for a while! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gentle shampoo

5 stars

I really quite like this shampoo it leaves my hair nice and soft and is not harsh on my scalp either. With other tresemme shampoos I found that they kind of strip the moisture out of my hair but this leaves my hair feeling smooth and can easily comb it right after a wash whilst still damp. Nice shine through my locks. One happy bunny here [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant shampoo from Tresemme!

5 stars

I love the Tresemme range and have been buying for the last few years. This Tresemme Silky Smooth Shampoo is amazing! It has such an addictive clean smell, that you notice as soon as you open the bottle! It really makes my hair super clean and super soft and silky! I always feel like I've just come out of a salon when using Tresemme to wash my hair I love it! And you get so much product in one bottle so its extremely good value too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

Love this shampoo. Usually shampoo doesn't make my hair feel smooth just clean but this doesn't both and my hair is so shiny someone thought I had been to the hairdressers nope just washed it with tresemme. Love this now and love my smooth hair.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth Long Hair

5 stars

The Tresemme Silky Smooth Shampoo is luxury in a bottle. The Shampoo is easy to apply thorough my thick dark hair and smells beautiful. The shampoo is easy to wash out and leaves no greasy residue. My hair feels softer and silkier, has reduced frizz and I am finding it has also reduced breakage. A great Shampoo for salon perfect locks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leaves hair soft, smells fantastic

5 stars

One of my favourite things about this shampoo is the smell, which I wasn't expecting to be any different from normal tresemme shampoo. But it's sweet and floral, really lovely. The shampoo leathers really well with only a tiny amount of shampoo. Rinsed out without any effort though. My hair is looking healthy and shiny after use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

I love this shampoo. It's better than the salon shampoo you get different kind of shampoo with tresemme so you can choose which one suits you. I've got frizzy hair I've tried everything thing someone suggested me this shampoo as it works for this so I got it and honestly my fizzy hair have gone down. I use this twice a week and my hair feel smooth and silky and you get a shine to your hair. I love this shampoo because it doesn't leave my hair greasy as other shampoos will. You get a big bottle which will last you months you only need a few drops of it. It's super cheap I will definitely be buying more of this shampoo and suggesting it to my friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Tresemme

5 stars

Have been using Tresemme for a number of years now and it has always been great for my hair. Leaves it nice and soft, silky and smooth in appearance and is marvellous on my scalp, this was no different, it made my scalp feel like it was breathing. Thoroughly enjoyed using this and will be doing so again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

