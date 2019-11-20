Tesco Butter Beans 400G

Great value
Cheaper than other brands
Excellent
Butter beans pure and simple. What's not to like? Great when added to soups and always in my cupboard.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 89kcal
Butter Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 2½ mins, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W), stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
235g
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ a can (117g)
|Energy
|377kJ / 89kcal
|441kJ / 104kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|5.4g
|Protein
|5.9g
|6.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
