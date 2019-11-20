By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butter Beans 400G
£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 377kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Butter beans in water.
  • SOFT & CREAMY Sorted for quality, ready for stews and salads.
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

Butter Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2½ mins, 2 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W)/1 minute (900W), stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ a can (117g)
Energy377kJ / 89kcal441kJ / 104kcal
Fat0.5g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate13.0g15.2g
Sugars1.1g1.3g
Fibre4.6g5.4g
Protein5.9g6.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value

5 stars

Cheaper than other brands

Excellent

5 stars

Butter beans pure and simple. What's not to like? Great when added to soups and always in my cupboard.

