Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

Great product at good price.
I always buy Tesco's own brand if I can as they are good value and good quality
Wonderfully versatile!
I buy Tesco chick peas regularly because they are extremely versatile and can be used in salads, soups and main dishes, especially Middle Eastern-style ones. The ring-pull can is easy to open. The chick peas are ready to eat without any other preparation but the are great roasted in the oven. I will definitely be buying the again!
Standby for all occasions!
I always keep a couple of cans of these in the cupboard - brilliant if people pop round unexpectedly (ie home made hummus) and great to add to a casserole to make it go a bit further! Truly a staple.
Chickpeas
Good value.
Great Features!
I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy I did!
A must in the larder
I use chickpea in a lot of my cooking anything from salads to chilli to curry. Its such a versatile pulse and great source of fibre and protein. This product comes in water so i usually use this water to add moisture to any cooking I do instead of adding tap water.
Hummus
I like to make my own hummus with tescos chick peas . And it's great on corn cakes.
Gorgeous, very tasty and versatile.
Chick peas are really tasty AND GOOD FOR YOU TOO! I have them at least 3 times a week.