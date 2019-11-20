By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

5(8)Write a review
Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G
£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy579kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 115kcal

Product Description

  • Chickpeas in water.
  • Sorted for quality, ready for a tagine or curry
  • Sorted for quality, ready for a tagine or curry
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 2½ mins /2 mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover.
Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil. Drain before serving.
Time: 3-4 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (120g)
Energy483kJ / 115kcal579kJ / 138kcal
Fat2.2g2.7g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate13.6g16.3g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre6.9g8.3g
Protein6.7g8.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product at good price.

5 stars

I always buy Tesco's own brand if I can as they are good value and good quality

Wonderfully versatile!

5 stars

I buy Tesco chick peas regularly because they are extremely versatile and can be used in salads, soups and main dishes, especially Middle Eastern-style ones. The ring-pull can is easy to open. The chick peas are ready to eat without any other preparation but the are great roasted in the oven. I will definitely be buying the again!

Standby for all occasions!

5 stars

I always keep a couple of cans of these in the cupboard - brilliant if people pop round unexpectedly (ie home made hummus) and great to add to a casserole to make it go a bit further! Truly a staple.

Chickpeas

5 stars

Good value.

Great Features!

5 stars

I bought this a month ago and I'm so happy I did!

A must in the larder

5 stars

I use chickpea in a lot of my cooking anything from salads to chilli to curry. Its such a versatile pulse and great source of fibre and protein. This product comes in water so i usually use this water to add moisture to any cooking I do instead of adding tap water.

Hummus

4 stars

I like to make my own hummus with tescos chick peas . And it's great on corn cakes.

Gorgeous, very tasty and versatile.

5 stars

Chick peas are really tasty AND GOOD FOR YOU TOO! I have them at least 3 times a week.

