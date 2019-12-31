Tesco Borlotti Beans In Water 400G

Nice and firm
Good to go for instant Ragu filler
Use these for my Beans Ragu with Chicken and Pork Shoulder Steaks. Great and filling mix with Cannellini Beans
Good value
Eat them regularly
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 394kJ / 94kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Borlotti Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within two days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W), 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4-5 minutes
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
246g
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (123g)
|Energy
|394kJ / 94kcal
|485kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|14.5g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|6.3g
|7.7g
|Protein
|7.3g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
