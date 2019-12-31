Tesco Black Eye Beans In Water 400G
- Energy660kJ 157kcal8%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 537kJ / 127kcal
Product Description
- Black eyed beans in water.
- CREAMY & EARTHY Sorted for quality and soaked for hours, ready for a rice dish or dip
- Pack size: 246g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Eyed Beans, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4-5 minutes
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
246g
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of can (123g)
|Energy
|537kJ / 127kcal
|660kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|18.2g
|22.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|8.0g
|Protein
|8.8g
|10.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
