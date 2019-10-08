Tesco Wholefood Three Bean Salad In Water 400G

Low fat,very tasty and filling.
Low fat,very tasty and filling.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 394kJ / 94kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beans (Cannellini, Flageolet, Adzuki), Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans, and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1½ mins (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
246g
400g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (123g)
|Energy
|394kJ / 94kcal
|485kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|8.1g
|Protein
|6.6g
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019