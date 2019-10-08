By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wholefood Three Bean Salad In Water 400G

Tesco Wholefood Three Bean Salad In Water 400G
£ 0.65
£2.65/kg
½ of a can
  • Energy485kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 394kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Cannellini beans, flageolet beans and adzuki beans in water.
  • EARTHY, SMOOTH & NUTTY Prepared ready for your salad or side dish
  • EARTHY, SMOOTH & NUTTY Prepared ready for your salad or side dish
  • Pack size: 246g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beans (Cannellini, Flageolet, Adzuki), Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins, 900W 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans, and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 mins (800W) 1½ mins (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

246g

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (123g)
Energy394kJ / 94kcal485kJ / 115kcal
Fat0.6g0.7g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate12.2g15.0g
Sugars0.4g0.5g
Fibre6.6g8.1g
Protein6.6g8.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Low fat,very tasty and filling.

5 stars

Low fat,very tasty and filling.

