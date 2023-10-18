Nurofen Express Pain Relief Ibuprofen 200mg Liquid Caplets 10 Pack

- Unleash the Speed of Liquid - Releases Ibuprofen immediately in the stomach for fast pain relief. - Absorbed Twice as Fast as Standard Ibuprofen Tablets*- Nurofen Express is quickly absorbed and designed to break down easily in the body to help relieve pain fast. - Starts to Get to Work in 10 Minutes* - Up to 8 Hours Long Lasting Relief in Just Two Capsules - With the Nurofen Express 200mg Liquid Capsules. - Faster, Longer, Stronger Relief for Headaches than Paracetamol** - With one 400mg dose versus 1000mg standard paracetamol. Nurofen Express 200mg Liquid capsules release Ibuprofen immediately in the stomach for fast-acting relief of symptoms such as headaches and fever. Express Liquid Capsules provides faster, more effective headache relief than standard Paracetamol, and absorbs twice as fast as standard Ibuprofen. For over 30 years, Nurofen has helped to provide millions of people with pain relief. We are experienced in pain relief, and we are here to help. Nurofen contains Ibuprofen which has anti-inflammatory properties that helps relieves the symptoms of mild to moderate pain. Nurofen can be taken with a glass of water. *Refers to absorption. For verification please contact PO Box 4044, Slough, SL10NS. ** For verification please contact PO Box 4044, Slough, SL10NS. Nurofen Express 200 mg Liquid Capsules. For Pain Relief. Always read the label. RB-P-00813

Targets pain fast

Ingredients

Each Liquid Capsule contains: Ibuprofen 200mg, Includes Potassium, Sorbitol and E124, See leaflet for full list

Net Contents

10 x Liquid Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral administration and short-term use only. Adults, the elderly and children & adolescents between 12 and 18 years: Swallow 1 or 2 capsules with water, up to three times a day as required. Do not chew capsules. Leave at least 4 hours between doses. Do not take more than 6 capsules in any 24 hours. Do not give to children under 12 years of age. Children and adolescents between 12 and 18 years: If the product is required for more than 3 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted. Adults: If the product is required for more than 10 days, or if symptoms worsen a doctor should be consulted. Read to enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

Lower age limit

12 Years