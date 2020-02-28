Nurofen Express Ibuprofen 200Mg Liquid Capsules 16S

so much easier to swallow than the tablets
Easy size to swallow
Each Liquid Capsule contains: Ibuprofen 200mg, Includes Potassium, Sorbitol and E124, See leaflet for full list
Store below 25°C.Store in the original pack
12 Years
16 x Liquid Capsules
DO NOT TAKE IF YOU: Have ever had a stomach ulcer, perforation or bleeding Are allergic to ibuprofen (or anything else in this medicine), aspirin or other related painkillers Are taking other NSAID painkillers, or aspirin with a daily dose above 75mg Are in the last 3 months of pregnancy. SPEAK TO A PHARMACIST/DOCTOR BEFORE TAKING IF YOU: Have or have had asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, a stroke, heart, liver, kidney or bowel problems or are dehydrated Are a smoker Are pregnant WARNING: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. KEEP ALL MEDICINES OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
