Vo5 Extreme Surf Style Texturising Paste 150Ml
- SurfStyle Paste
- For a textured, matt beach-effect
- Touchable hold, no stickiness, no greasiness
- Easy to work in and wash out
- For mid-length messy cuts
- Extreme style
- Messy styles - beach blown
- Touchable texture
- Pack size: 150ML
Aqua, Cera Alba, PEG-100 Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polyquaternium-37, Acrylates/Stearyl Methacrylate Copolymer, C10-11 Isoparaffin, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Propylene Glycol Dicaprilate/Dicaprate, Sorbitan Oleate, Steareth-21, Stearyl Dimethicone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Caramel
Made in EU
- How to Use: Rub a small amount between your hands and work through the roots. Sculpt and shape with fingers for a more defined look.
- Style Tip: Use sparingly, a little goes a long way. Add more if needed.
- CAUTION: AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF EYE CONTACT OCCURS, RINSE WELL WITH WATER WITHOUT DELAY IF IRRITATION OCCURS, DISCONTINUE USE.
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral,
- CH63 3JW,
- UK.
- Questions/Comments?
- UK: Unilever UK, Phone free: 0800 085 2720
- IE: Phone Callsave: 1850 404060
- www.unilever.com
- www.vo5.com
150ml ℮
