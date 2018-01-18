Tresemme Salon Finish Freeze Hold Hair Spray 100Ml

TRESemme Freeze Hold Hairspray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th January 2018 I tend to only use hairspray to hold curls which I found this worked really well for, it has a really fine spray which makes it easy to not over use, it isn’t sticky and doesn’t feel too stiff once in your hair. It does have a slight tinge of that typical hairspray smell but that doesn’t put me off as I have tried ones in the past that smell horrendous, this is much more pleasant. I also think the price is fair for the size of the bottle and the performance. Overall I think this is a good product and I do rate TRESemme as a brand so I will definitely continue to use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs trewin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th January 2018 Tresemme freeze hold hairspray gave my hair great hold which lasted all day, although it left my hair very stiff it still brushed out easily the next day. The hair spray has a great suttle smell to it which I love. It had great results on both long and short hair as my boys all decided it was a great hair spray for them too!! Will definitely be purchasing this again in bulk as my boys keep stealing it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous Hold 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2018 The hold on this hairspray is absolutely phenomenal, unlike any other hairspray I’ve ever used. I’ve got naturally curly hair which I straighten regularly, I’ve tried it out when my hair is natural and straight and it works. When it’s straight, this hairspray keeps away fly seats and when it’s natural it holds the curl so well. The only problem I have is that the can is so big, it’s hard to hold in my hand which makes it dry awkward to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hair Spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th January 2018 TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hair Spray is the Best. My hair stays the same all day! I have lots of curly hair and it is hard to keep them looking good whole day. Now with TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hair Spray I do not need to worry. Next day I can brush my hair easily. And very important to me is nice, delicate smell. Definitely it will be my hair spray now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

FreezING weather? Freeze Hold Hairspray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2018 New Year, New Me? New Year New hairspray. This was a giant can that my own criticism means it's tricky to hold in one hand. The scent is light and not overpowering. The hold kept my ponytail in place all day without looking ovely held or feeling like it was going to take me half an hour to brush it out at the end of the night. A fine mist was all that was required and the nozzle meant I could place the hairspray in certain areas without getting strands of my hair sticky. I'll be using this product again and one plus of the size means it will last me ages! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Freeze Hair Spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th January 2018 I got a stubborn hair which despite my efforts won't hold a beautiful curls nor waves. I always looked with jealousy at girls with day long curls up till now! Thanks to Tresemme hair spray my hair style last long, a day long!!! It holds great without making hairs look like a helmet and I was really impressed at how smooth my hair felt. It also doesn't fill the room with an intensive smell (which is an added bonus for me). However can size is big, it's still easy to hold. All in all, it's a winner for me! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESsemme freeze hold hairspay 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 Large canister however easy to use. The oroduct feels light on hair and not heavy. Great hold lasts all day without leaving hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ultra amazing hold 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 Amazing hold and not too hard. Didn’t look like I had it on where some ultra hold does. I went out at 8 am for work came home at 4:30 pm and it is still in place. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hairspray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th January 2018 I tested TRESemmé Freeze Hold Hairspray for about 2 weeks and I have to say it is perfect for parties and windy weather.The hairstyle stays perfect all night long.You can easily comb your hair after the night out and leave no trace on them.The smell is pleasant for me.Hairspray also added volume to my hair so I very happy about because I have tiny hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]