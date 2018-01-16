By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Firm Hold Hair Spray 100Ml

4.5(41)Write a review
Tresemme Firm Hold Hair Spray 100Ml
£ 2.10
£2.10/100ml
  • Get set with our pro performance hairsprays. Whether you want to fully secure your look, or to help take control of your frizz for 24 hours, TRESemmé has a range of hairsprays to meet the level of hold you need. To freeze your look in a flash, why not try a TRESemmé hard hold hairspray with level 5 hold to ensure your updos will not fall flat with this hardworking product. For a lighter all-day touchable hold try a level 3, allowing your locks to move naturally whilst giving you the control and grip you need to help tame frizz and flyaways. All TRESemmé hairsprays are non-sticky to the touch and brush out easily.
  • To apply TRESemmé Hairspray, spray from 10-12 inches away from your dry hair, one section at a time. For a stronger hold, layer more coats just where you want more control. For maximum fullness, flip your hair upside down and mist all over to set.
  • Putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • If you think TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray is one of the best hairsprays, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips.
  • Get set with our pro performance hairsprays
  • Whatever your style, get frizz - free smooth hair all day
  • A natural hold without stiffness or stickiness
  • Brushes out in an instant at the end of a long day
  • Achieve a reliable hold for the whole hold day, helping to keep control of those flyaways, with this hard hold hairspray
  • All day natural hold & 24 hour frizz control
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Octylacrylamide/Acrylates/Butylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Benzophenone-4, Parfum, PEG-12 Dimethicone, Vinyl Caprolactam/VP/Dimethylaminoethyl Methacrylate Copoly, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Fabric care: check care labels first. Wash dark colours separately. Check colour - fastness before pre-treating with neat liquids. Do not wash flame-resistant fabrics above 50°C. Do not use on silk or wool. For hand wash dilute 17ml detergent in 5l of water. For heavy soling wash on a high temperature. When washing at low temps use a non-delicate cycle for best results

Warnings

  • Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Flammable until fully dry. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

41 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray

4 stars

I got straight hair and it's hard to keep them curly so when i make curls i always use the strongest one from tresemme, because this one is not strong enough, but it's really good for me when i make pony tail or bun and i want to stick single hairs to my head and want it look natural not look like i got greasy hair :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beat hairspray I’ve used

5 stars

This has to be the best hairspray I’ve ever used! Even from the first time I used it, I could tell it was different to the rest. It didn’t leave my hair sticky like most overs, it was smooth and my hair stayed in place even after a night sleep. Definitely salon quality at a bargain price! Will definitely recommend it to anyone who uses hairsprays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray 500ml

5 stars

I have used this hair spray on my natural unruly curly hair when I’ve had it curly or when I’ve strighten it. On both occasions I didn’t feel like i had hair spray in. It was light, not sticky, not heavy & washed out very easily. I would definitely by this again. It held my hair in shape especially when i blow dryed it curly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product stands strong

4 stars

Already a huge fan of the TRESemme range I was very excited to try the TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray in 500ml. The canister was humongous and would be great for those who use hairspray at industrial levels but I found the size a little too large for my needs as you cant fit the canister in a standard drawer, so not the most practical. I would love to have the option of a smaller size of this product in future as it is great value. I always find there are always 3 fundamentals to a great hairspray; hold, stickiness, and smell. I could not fault the hold of the hairspray. I have very thick, coarse, auburn hair, so any updos require a lot of fixing with bobby pins. I tried this product for 7 days straight testing a range of styles from quiffs to barrel rolls and high ponytails and this product held its own every time. I was very pleased with the result which lasted several hours under an intense motherhood schedule and the brutal British, winter weather conditions. Minimal strands were out of place and I looked great so win-win. The next test was stickiness. Now applying the spray it did feel initially sticky but that soon hardened and I was left with a smooth non-stick finish. The product also brushed out of the hair well, so you can go from work up-do to a relaxed natural finish at the end of the day without your hair feeling like concrete, so again was very happy with this element to the product. The only minor improvement I would like to see is the smell. When spraying the product on my hair the chemically smell is incredibly strong and overwhelming, (you definitely wouldn't want to risk spraying near open flames). The smell does settle on your hair and vanishes nearly completely, but I don't feel you are left with a great smelling product as it was kind of nondescript, so would like to see more fragrance added so your hair can keep smelling great all day. All in all a great product, worth the money and keeps your hair flawlessly in place from day to night. I would buy this product again as it works great with the wider range of TRESemme products on offer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray

5 stars

What an fantastic product! A hairspray which holds hair perfectly even the finest, most flyaway hair and brushes out easily with no residue. Fast drying And lasts all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Firm Hold Hairspray

5 stars

I think this is a really good hairspray especially for people with thinner hair like myself. Doesn't leave a sticky or dry feeling to your hair and really holds the style all day (which is usually impossible) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Ilona

5 stars

In my opinion, TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray is amazing! It was my first campaign and to be honest I was not optimistic. I was wrong! This product is wonderful, it suits me perfectly. My hair looks great with this product. With all certainty I will use this hairspray . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme firm hold hair spray

5 stars

Wow ! Love this product, held my hair in place all day long, smells great too. Great value for a huge size bottle. Very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Hairspray

4 stars

Great hairspray. Pleasant smell. Can be a little hard To wash out. Hair stayed in place for the day. Great size tin/good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Agnieszka J.

4 stars

I am very happy with this product. The curves maintain their shape and resilience for many hours. It does not damage hair and even gives you the impression that your hair is healthier. I recommend it to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 41 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Salon Finish Freeze Hold Hair Spray 100Ml

£ 2.10
£2.10/100ml

Tresemme Firm Hold Hair Spray 400Ml

£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Silvikrin Spray Maximum Hold Hair Spray 75Ml

£ 1.50
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here