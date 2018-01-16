Tresemme Firm Hold Hair Spray 100Ml

TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th January 2018 I got straight hair and it's hard to keep them curly so when i make curls i always use the strongest one from tresemme, because this one is not strong enough, but it's really good for me when i make pony tail or bun and i want to stick single hairs to my head and want it look natural not look like i got greasy hair :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beat hairspray I’ve used 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th January 2018 This has to be the best hairspray I’ve ever used! Even from the first time I used it, I could tell it was different to the rest. It didn’t leave my hair sticky like most overs, it was smooth and my hair stayed in place even after a night sleep. Definitely salon quality at a bargain price! Will definitely recommend it to anyone who uses hairsprays. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray 500ml 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2018 I have used this hair spray on my natural unruly curly hair when I’ve had it curly or when I’ve strighten it. On both occasions I didn’t feel like i had hair spray in. It was light, not sticky, not heavy & washed out very easily. I would definitely by this again. It held my hair in shape especially when i blow dryed it curly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product stands strong 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th January 2018 Already a huge fan of the TRESemme range I was very excited to try the TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray in 500ml. The canister was humongous and would be great for those who use hairspray at industrial levels but I found the size a little too large for my needs as you cant fit the canister in a standard drawer, so not the most practical. I would love to have the option of a smaller size of this product in future as it is great value. I always find there are always 3 fundamentals to a great hairspray; hold, stickiness, and smell. I could not fault the hold of the hairspray. I have very thick, coarse, auburn hair, so any updos require a lot of fixing with bobby pins. I tried this product for 7 days straight testing a range of styles from quiffs to barrel rolls and high ponytails and this product held its own every time. I was very pleased with the result which lasted several hours under an intense motherhood schedule and the brutal British, winter weather conditions. Minimal strands were out of place and I looked great so win-win. The next test was stickiness. Now applying the spray it did feel initially sticky but that soon hardened and I was left with a smooth non-stick finish. The product also brushed out of the hair well, so you can go from work up-do to a relaxed natural finish at the end of the day without your hair feeling like concrete, so again was very happy with this element to the product. The only minor improvement I would like to see is the smell. When spraying the product on my hair the chemically smell is incredibly strong and overwhelming, (you definitely wouldn't want to risk spraying near open flames). The smell does settle on your hair and vanishes nearly completely, but I don't feel you are left with a great smelling product as it was kind of nondescript, so would like to see more fragrance added so your hair can keep smelling great all day. All in all a great product, worth the money and keeps your hair flawlessly in place from day to night. I would buy this product again as it works great with the wider range of TRESemme products on offer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 What an fantastic product! A hairspray which holds hair perfectly even the finest, most flyaway hair and brushes out easily with no residue. Fast drying And lasts all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Firm Hold Hairspray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 I think this is a really good hairspray especially for people with thinner hair like myself. Doesn't leave a sticky or dry feeling to your hair and really holds the style all day (which is usually impossible) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miss Ilona 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 In my opinion, TRESemmé Firm Hold Hairspray is amazing! It was my first campaign and to be honest I was not optimistic. I was wrong! This product is wonderful, it suits me perfectly. My hair looks great with this product. With all certainty I will use this hairspray . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme firm hold hair spray 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 Wow ! Love this product, held my hair in place all day long, smells great too. Great value for a huge size bottle. Very impressed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme Hairspray 4 stars Review from unilever.com 5th January 2018 Great hairspray. Pleasant smell. Can be a little hard To wash out. Hair stayed in place for the day. Great size tin/good value. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]