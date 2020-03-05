By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant Fragranced 120Ml

5(11)Write a review
image 1 of Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant Fragranced 120Ml

This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with up to 5 fragrances, we therefore cannot guarantee the fragrance selection that will be delivered. You will receive any one of the 5 fragrances, subject to availability.

£ 1.30
£1.09/100ml

Product Description

  • 99.9% Bacteria & Viruses Killed
  • Including E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella, Listeria, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Human Herpes virus, Rotavirus and Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV).
  • Odours Eliminated
  • Effective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet areas etc.
  • All day Freshness
  • Long-lasting effect for a beautifully fragrant home.
  • Sparkling Spruce is a seasonal combination of spruce and eucalyptus with hints of pine and nutmeg, the perfect winter forest fragrance for your home.
  • Zoflora is not made for anyone else.
  • 99.9% bacteria & viruses killed
  • Odours eliminated
  • All day freshness
  • Pack size: 120ML

Information

Storage

Store upright out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How To Use
  • General disinfection of surfaces: Use Zoflora diluted 1 in 40 with water.1 capful (10ml) will make 400ml. When diluted as above Zoflora becomes non-flammable.
  • This bottle makes 4.8 litres of full strength disinfectant.
  • Neat/undiluted: Use undiluted only in ceramic and metal sinks, drains and toilet bowls.
  • Hard surface pet areas: When correctly diluted Zoflora may be used where pets are kept. Do not allow pets to lick or walk on wet treated surfaces. Keep off until dry.
  • Use as a spray: Dilute as above and use as a spray to create a fragrant freshness throughout your home.
  • Where To Use
  • Floors, tiles, worktops, sinks, toilets, hard surface pet areas, baths, taps drains, dishcloths, potties

Warnings

  • Danger
  • CAUTION
  • Zoflora contains amongst other ingredients: benzalkonium chloride 1.922% concentrated perfume compound. Contains 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate and pentamethylheptenone. May produce an allergic reaction. Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Wear protective gloves/eye protection.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse continuously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents by pouring down drain with plenty of water. Empty containers can be disposed of by recycling where possible. Contact your local council for details.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • Precautions
  • TAKE CARE TO AVOID SPILLAGE. If splashed in the eyes or on the skin, wash well with water.
  • DO NOT allow contact with polished wood or painted surfaces: patch-test on an inconspicuous area first if unsure.
  • DO NOT mix with other chemicals.
  • Wash hands after use.
  • Keep carton for full instructions.
  • For best effect, remove heavy soiling first.

Name and address

  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0044 (0) 1484 842217
  • For comments, help or advice, visit www.zoflora.co.uk

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Environmentally damaging
  2. Flammable
View more safety information

11 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Saw this tip when buying refills for reed diffuser

5 stars

Saw this tip when buying refills for reed diffuser... use Zoflora. Ok it uses it up quicker than an oil would but so cheap. I’ve only tried the lavender one so far but it worked well.

Excellent product around the home highly recommend

5 stars

Excellent product around the home highly recommend it

Love it and smell great

5 stars

Love it and smell great

the lemon zing is the best for sanitising washing

5 stars

the lemon zing is the best for sanitising washing machine and putting down drains. leaves a lovely fresh smell

GREAT PRODUCT... MISLEADING PRODUCT SELECTION

5 stars

Zoflora is wonderful!! 5 stars just based on prodect... ***HOWEVER at TESCO the scents actually available are not the scents shown in the product photo. The ACTUAL SCENTS are "Linen Fresh" & "Hello Spring". In my opinion the worst two scents Zoflora makes (whereas, the scents shown are the two best scents). So the buyer is being misled what is on offer... Currently, there is no mention that different scents, or a random selection, is what is actually on offer. Returning products is inconvenient. Sorry Tesco, the usual convenience of shopping with you online, your prices and usually the usually very good product selection are all appreciated, but this is something you need to fix...Will continue buying Zoflora elsewhere for the moment.

Amazing Product

5 stars

Pour capful into bucket of hot water and clean around the home and the smell is amazing, highly recommended.

Great smell

5 stars

Excellent product....smells amazing

great for getting rid of odours from my 5 dogs! co

5 stars

great for getting rid of odours from my 5 dogs! come back soon!

I only like the lavender one

4 stars

I only like the lavender one

Excellent multi use item

5 stars

Great for leaving the room smelling good after washing floors,cleaning sinks, washing up bowls etc, especially good for cleaning up after pet accidents.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

