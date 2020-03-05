Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant Fragranced 120Ml

Saw this tip when buying refills for reed diffuser
Saw this tip when buying refills for reed diffuser... use Zoflora. Ok it uses it up quicker than an oil would but so cheap. I’ve only tried the lavender one so far but it worked well.
Excellent product around the home highly recommend
Love it and smell great
the lemon zing is the best for sanitising washing
GREAT PRODUCT... MISLEADING PRODUCT SELECTION
Zoflora is wonderful!! 5 stars just based on prodect... ***HOWEVER at TESCO the scents actually available are not the scents shown in the product photo. The ACTUAL SCENTS are "Linen Fresh" & "Hello Spring". In my opinion the worst two scents Zoflora makes (whereas, the scents shown are the two best scents). So the buyer is being misled what is on offer... Currently, there is no mention that different scents, or a random selection, is what is actually on offer. Returning products is inconvenient. Sorry Tesco, the usual convenience of shopping with you online, your prices and usually the usually very good product selection are all appreciated, but this is something you need to fix...Will continue buying Zoflora elsewhere for the moment.
Amazing Product
Pour capful into bucket of hot water and clean around the home and the smell is amazing, highly recommended.
Great smell
Excellent product....smells amazing
great for getting rid of odours from my 5 dogs! co
I only like the lavender one
Excellent multi use item
Great for leaving the room smelling good after washing floors,cleaning sinks, washing up bowls etc, especially good for cleaning up after pet accidents.