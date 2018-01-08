Febreze Aerosol 300Ml Blossom & Breeze

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Febreze Aerosol Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Blossom & Breeze fragrance is inspired by the freshness of delicate soft petals. Fall in love with this graceful fragrance and create a blissful atmosphere in your home. While some other air freshners only mask odours with frangrance, Febreze truly cleans away odours, so you and your guests can breathe happy. And while most other air fresheners contains dangerous gas, Febreze contains a nitrogen propellant 100% natural. Febreze Air is like a breath of fresh air sweeping away even tough lingering odours and leaving a light fresh scent, making your home feel fresh and renewed every day.
  • Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Febreze 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Febreze with Odourclear technology cleans away odours and leaves a light fresh scent
  • Blossom & Breeze fragrance is inspired by the freshness of delicate soft petals
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Amazing light fresh fragrances
  • Non-flammable, 100% natural propellant
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 300ML

Delta-Damascone, Linalool

Poland

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Delta-Damascone, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

300 ℮

View more safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Delta-Damascone, Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.

Febreze

5 stars

Love the smells, really does make a difference without the feeling that you have emptied the canister !! Its light, fresh and long lasting [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Febreze Canister

3 stars

I love the smell of Febreze and it does do its job. However I have several cans now which are half full but the aerosol has stopped working so I can' t use the rest of the air freshener so wasted. Please do you have any advice on this?

Smelly Pooch be gone!

4 stars

One naughty puppy with boundary issues is a smell nightmare. I'm always conscious of that 'dog' smell when I gave guests but one quick spritz of this and I have peace of mind that the potential puppy odour problem is no more!

I'm on the fence

3 stars

I love febreze especially the fabric freshener however I'm the fence about the air freshener cans! I feel that it is very wet and that it leaves a scum on my wooden floors nomatter what way I spray it however on carpets this isn't a problem long lasting smell will continue to use it on carpet but not in my main rooms such a pity!

Febreze Air Vanilla Blossom Air Freshener

1 stars

I like the fragrance. However, for the second time in recent months the dispenser has stopped working after very little use. As a result I am left with a near full container which I am unable to use. Surely, it cannot be a co-incidence that this has happened on two separate occasions and I suspect that there is a problem with the delivery mechanism. Therefore, with regret, I will not be buying the product again.

Febreze Air Effects

5 stars

After I had sprayed my lounge the smell was really fresh and noticeable. Made the whole room smell nice. Would recommend to friends to buy.

My favourite air freshener

5 stars

There is nothing that this air freshener can't cure! I have a busy house with children and pets. This is the best and only one I will use. I always get compliments on how lovely my home smells after using this.

Wide variety and excellent smells

5 stars

The febreze comes in many scents which is good. And it does eliminate smells for a while.

Where are all these products?

5 stars

I cant stop buying febreze!!! The range is fresh and long lasting and great value for money. BUT where is your range? There are so many scents I have seen here but not in stores. I always stock up on good deals and I dont tend to shop at one supermarket but the heavy duty spray I have never seen nor the tabacco. The mango scent I havr not seen. I also struggle to find the full bedroom range i love love love milk and honey but its like a rare pokemon!!

Febreze

5 stars

I use this product all the time to freshen up my home I love the smell of them, makes my home smell great , would highly recommend.

