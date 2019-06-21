Febreze Aerosol 300Ml Cotton Fresh

Lovely clean smell
This is one of my favourite smells, I love the smell of fresh cotton especially bedding and now I can have my whole house smelling of it too.
Favourite
This has to be one of my favourite smells ,,just smells realy fresh and clean ,,I spray it on all my upholstery’s and fabrics . It realy does shift any bad odours
It's a lightweight.
It does smell fine, but I buy it to use in the bathroom and it doesn't do the job. Detol airfreshener does.
Excellent
Excellent product that does the job time after time after time.
Scentsational Smell
Heavy household smells deeply rooted in household furniture fabrics and carpets that are hard to get rid off can be easily removed and masked by this powerful febreeze cotton fresh fragrance set. Gentle and safe on all fabrics and for daily use.
Febreze Cotton Fresh products
This is without a doubt my absolute favourite scent for in my home, I use all these products on a regular basis and more! It just reminds u of getting into a freshly made up bed, there is nothing better than that feeling! I will use these products always?
Sniff it real good
Omg.. this is my febreeze, this is the absolute favourite and I have a couple of febreeze favourites but cotton fresh is the winner winner chicken dinner for me! Best one Febreeze has ever made! It's like smelling fresh clothes out of the dryer only ten times more heavenly. Odour elimanator number one!
Nice
The best of the fragrances is cotton fresh. The others are weirdly sweet. The fragrance distributes nicely because of the fine spray.
Refresh your home
Refresh your home with Febreze, just spray and you’ll instantly notice this fab fragrance. Lovely crisp clean smell, that is not overpowering - it’s subtle yet noticeable. Covers and eliminates odours really well. Long lasting fragrance and a welcoming smell when you’re returning home after a long day at work. This is a great range and I love this fragrance.
Fantastic smell
I love this product, it smells great and gets rid of any household smells. It leaves a fresh smell in the house and doesn't make everything wet.