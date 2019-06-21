By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Febreze Aerosol 300Ml Cotton Fresh

£ 3.00
£10.00/litre
  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Febreze Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Ambi Pur 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Unique Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly cleans away odours, leaving a fresh scent
  • Non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house
  • Cotton Fresh fragrance is inspired by the freshness of pure white cotton
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent
  • Doesn't mask but truly cleans away tough lingering odours, leaving a light fresh scent
  • Pack size: 300ML

Delta-Damascone, Hexyl Cinnamal

Poland

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable. Contains Delta-Damascone, Hexyl cinnamal. May produce an allergic reaction.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

300 ℮

Lovely clean smell

5 stars

This is one of my favourite smells, I love the smell of fresh cotton especially bedding and now I can have my whole house smelling of it too.

Favourite

5 stars

This has to be one of my favourite smells ,,just smells realy fresh and clean ,,I spray it on all my upholstery’s and fabrics . It realy does shift any bad odours

It's a lightweight.

2 stars

It does smell fine, but I buy it to use in the bathroom and it doesn't do the job. Detol airfreshener does.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent product that does the job time after time after time.

Scentsational Smell

5 stars

Heavy household smells deeply rooted in household furniture fabrics and carpets that are hard to get rid off can be easily removed and masked by this powerful febreeze cotton fresh fragrance set. Gentle and safe on all fabrics and for daily use.

Febreze Cotton Fresh products

5 stars

This is without a doubt my absolute favourite scent for in my home, I use all these products on a regular basis and more! It just reminds u of getting into a freshly made up bed, there is nothing better than that feeling! I will use these products always?

Sniff it real good

5 stars

Omg.. this is my febreeze, this is the absolute favourite and I have a couple of febreeze favourites but cotton fresh is the winner winner chicken dinner for me! Best one Febreeze has ever made! It's like smelling fresh clothes out of the dryer only ten times more heavenly. Odour elimanator number one!

Nice

4 stars

The best of the fragrances is cotton fresh. The others are weirdly sweet. The fragrance distributes nicely because of the fine spray.

Refresh your home

5 stars

Refresh your home with Febreze, just spray and you’ll instantly notice this fab fragrance. Lovely crisp clean smell, that is not overpowering - it’s subtle yet noticeable. Covers and eliminates odours really well. Long lasting fragrance and a welcoming smell when you’re returning home after a long day at work. This is a great range and I love this fragrance.

Fantastic smell

5 stars

I love this product, it smells great and gets rid of any household smells. It leaves a fresh smell in the house and doesn't make everything wet.

