Tesco Fresh Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml

Tesco Fresh Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml
£ 1.15
£0.38/100ml
Two tablespoons (30ml)
  • Energy576kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat15.2g
    22%
  • Saturates9.4g
    47%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921kJ / 467kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised extra thick double cream.
  • From British Farms. Made with British milk, for spooning and topping.
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Cream (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml 10.6fl oz

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1921kJ / 467kcal576kJ / 140kcal
Fat50.5g15.2g
Saturates31.4g9.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.5g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

it should really be the finest its that good

5 stars

tried most supermarkets shops and found extra thick cream was the best from Tesco. I am very happy with this item

Disappointing !

3 stars

Not nearly as thick as it used to be - c'mon Tesco family all asking what have they done to our extra thick cream

Thick and Creamy

5 stars

Nice thick double cream, smooth and creamy, my favourite

I have tasted the 'double cream' from my earlier o

1 stars

I have tasted the 'double cream' from my earlier order this month. It was not double cream. It did not have the colour or taste of double cream. It looked like single cream.

Love it

5 stars

Love this cream, and it makes the the tickest ganache! Good for cooking and spooning. Fantastic taste

