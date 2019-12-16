Tesco Fresh Extra Thick Double Cream 300Ml

it should really be the finest its that good
tried most supermarkets shops and found extra thick cream was the best from Tesco. I am very happy with this item
Disappointing !
Not nearly as thick as it used to be - c'mon Tesco family all asking what have they done to our extra thick cream
Thick and Creamy
Nice thick double cream, smooth and creamy, my favourite
I have tasted the 'double cream' from my earlier order this month. It was not double cream. It did not have the colour or taste of double cream. It looked like single cream.
Love it
Love this cream, and it makes the the tickest ganache! Good for cooking and spooning. Fantastic taste