Tesco Fresh Double Cream 600Ml

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921kJ / 467kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised double cream.
  • From British Farms. Made with British milk for whipping pouring and cooking.
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Double Cream (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by ‘use by’ date shown. Partially whip the cream, freeze in a tightly sealed container. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator and lightly whip to the required consistency. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600ml 21.1floz

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1921kJ / 467kcal576kJ / 140kcal
Fat50.5g15.2g
Saturates31.4g9.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.5g
Sugars1.6g0.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.5g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

very good quality

5 stars

very good quality

Double cream

5 stars

Buy this because it's great on our porridge for breakfast. With Tesco Demerara sugar. Yum!!

