Tesco Fresh Single Cream 600Ml

Tesco Fresh Single Cream 600Ml
£ 1.75
£0.29/100ml
Two tablespoons (30ml)
  • Energy240kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised single cream.
  • From British Farms. Made with British milk, for pouring and cooking.
  • Pack size: 600ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600ml 21.1fl oz

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy800kJ / 194kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat19.1g5.7g
Saturates12.2g3.7g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.7g
Sugars2.2g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.3g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

