Lovely
good quality, used on sweets and puddings, fruit.
love it it's the best
i always buy this
Grate taste
We have it did lived every week and the drivers aerial most helpful every week Week well done to them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1921kJ / 467kcal
INGREDIENTS: Double Cream (Milk).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by ‘use by’ date shown. Partially whip the cream, freeze in a tightly sealed container. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator and lightly whip to the required consistency. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
10 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
300ml 10.6fl oz
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1921kJ / 467kcal
|576kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|50.5g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|31.4g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
