Tesco Fresh Single Cream 300Ml

Good product, bad package
The cream is great, the container is horrible. I got 3 leaky products in 6 months. Why is it so flimsy?
Watery
Not the same consistency as before, very thin and does not taste as good, Have you changed your supplier ???
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 194kcal
INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk).
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., the U.K.
10 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
300ml 10.6fl oz
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|800kJ / 194kcal
|240kJ / 58kcal
|Fat
|19.1g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|12.2g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
