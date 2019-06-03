By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Single Cream 300Ml

1(2)Write a review
Tesco Fresh Single Cream 300Ml
£ 0.99
£0.33/100ml
Two tablespoons (30ml)
  • Energy240kJ 58kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised single cream.
  From British Farms. Made with British milk, for pouring and cooking.
  • From British Farms. Made with British milk, for pouring and cooking..
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml 10.6fl oz

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy800kJ / 194kcal240kJ / 58kcal
Fat19.1g5.7g
Saturates12.2g3.7g
Carbohydrate2.2g0.7g
Sugars2.2g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.3g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Good product, bad package

1 stars

The cream is great, the container is horrible. I got 3 leaky products in 6 months. Why is it so flimsy?

Watery

1 stars

Not the same consistency as before, very thin and does not taste as good, Have you changed your supplier ???

