Tesco Fresh Whipping Cream 300Ml

Tesco Fresh Whipping Cream 300Ml
£ 1.10
£0.37/100ml
2 tablespoons (30ml)
  • Energy453kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ / 366kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised whipping cream.
  • From British Farms. Made with British milk for whipping pouring and cooking.
  • Pack size: 300ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by ‘use by’ date shown. Partially whip the cream, freeze in a tightly sealed container. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator and lightly whip to the required consistency. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Paper widely recycled Lid. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300ml 10.6floz

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlA serving contains
Energy1508kJ / 366kcal453kJ / 110kcal
Fat38.7g11.6g
Saturates24.2g7.3g
Carbohydrate2.6g0.8g
Sugars2.6g0.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.9g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains 10 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

