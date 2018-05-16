Tesco Fresh Whipping Cream 300Ml

- Energy453kJ 110kcal6%
- Fat11.6g17%
- Saturates7.3g37%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1508kJ / 366kcal
Product Description
- Pasteurised whipping cream.
- From British Farms. Made with British milk for whipping pouring and cooking.
- Pack size: 300ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk).
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by ‘use by’ date shown. Partially whip the cream, freeze in a tightly sealed container. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator and lightly whip to the required consistency. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Paper widely recycled Lid. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300ml 10.6floz
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1508kJ / 366kcal
|453kJ / 110kcal
|Fat
|38.7g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|24.2g
|7.3g
|Carbohydrate
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 10 servings.
|-
|-
