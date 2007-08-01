Mam Ultivent Fast Flow Teat X2

Massive difference between 2 and 3 3 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 17th January 2020 There is a huge difference in flow rate between 2 and 3. It’s taking my 6month old 20 mins to get 6 oz down in the size 2 and it’s gone in a few minutes with the size 3. The problem is he’s choking and it’s pouring out of his mouth with the 3s. I’ve even researched other brand tests which might fit the bottles in the interim. I wish MAM did an inbetween size but for now I’ve had to resort to baby rice in his bottle to thicken it so it flows out of the size 3 at a steadier rate.

Great next step 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 3rd October 2019 I bought these after my son started to become fuss with his milk at 3 month and 3 weeks (he was using MAM size 2). As soon as I changed to size 3 he started to drink normal again. My HV said he was ready to up the size and was being lazy having to work hard when he was ready for a bigger flow.

Easy transition to the next teat size! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 6th September 2018 When my baby boy started getting fussy and frustrated when feeding, I knew it was time to get the next teat size up for him. As soon as we changed his bottle from teat 2 to 3, he was instantly settled and feeding well again. He's now back to his happy little self. Brilliant product, as always with MAM bottles! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great to have interchangeable teats! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 21st August 2018 A big benefit for me in MAM bottles is that the teats are easily removed, enabling you to replace the teat with different flow rates as baby requires, without having to go and buy loads of new bottles. We have recently tried these flow 3 teats at 6 months. They were perfect when my baby started to get fussy with the bottle and around the time of teething. Changing up to a faster flow instantly improved her taking her bottle. The teats are soft and a good fit in babies mouth. They are also easy to clean. A great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My baby took to this teat straight away 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 20th August 2018 After having problems in the past with introducing new teats to my little boy, I was worried about changing up to the stage 3 teat and have stayed with the stage 2 teat well past the 4 month stage. I did not need to worry as he took to this stage 3 teat with no problems at all! The teat is soft and easy to keep clean using the Mam brush. It hasn’t discoloured like others I have tried in different brands and still look as good as new. Very pleased with this product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product as usual! 4 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 11th August 2018 I have been using these teats alongside my daughters stage 2 to see if I could tell the difference. In quality size etc etc these are still Mams brilliant products. However, for me, I didn’t notice a difference in flow particularly between stage 2 and 3. I would still recommend moving on to all 3’s or variflow for older babies though. As usual a fantastic product, but probably just not a product for my daughter! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great quality teat! 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 7th August 2018 My son initially found the flow of these teats quite fast for him but very quickly adapted. He had no problem moving from teat to breast, I believe this is down to the 'squashed' shape of the teat and the texture. I would recommend these products again and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super fast 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 6th August 2018 I made the mistake of moving my baby on to these fast flow teats the second she was 4 months old. Now she's nearly 5 and half months old, these teats have been fantastic. My baby kept getting frustrated during feeds and it turns out she was bored of how medium flow teats. These teats really are fast, I tested how hot her milk was on my inner wrist and shot milk everywhere... it was quite funny! I like how all the teats in the range fit her bottles and that these ones can also be self sterilised too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect Transition 5 stars Review from mamonlineshop.com 4th August 2018 I love the mam bottles and teats. They have been great for us. I tried a lot of bottles when my baby was two months old as I decided to introduce a bottle to my breast fed baby, but my baby refused them all except the mam teats. My baby happily drinks his bottle with the size 2 teat so I was worried that moving on to size 3 teats would be too fast for him. He is now 6 month old and only has two bottles a day as I combine feed. I was expecting the teats to be to fast for him and for him to dribble the milk especially for the first few times of trying size 3 until he got used to them. But I was pleasantly surprised. He took to them perfectly. He drinks the whole bottle and does not spill any milk. I also love that there is no confusion between breast and bottle feeding which is great and I can continue to do both. It’s also great that all the teats are the same size and all fit the mam bottles to make such an easy transition when moving up sizes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]