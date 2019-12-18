Fruit Shoot Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar 24 X 200Ml

- Energy40kJ 10kcal<1%
Product Description
- Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins.
- Netmums Recommended†
- †When asked, 90 out of 100 Netmums recommended Fruit Shoot
- When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. It's just what we do.
- Our apples are grown in the best climates for their tangy, appley taste. While our plump blackcurrants are picked straight from the field. All pressed and juiced. That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
- Made with real fruit
- With added multi-vitamins
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 4800ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 6%, Blackcurrant 2%, Plum), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Store out of direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 24 servings of 200ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
24 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|20kJ/5kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Niacin
|1.20mg (8% RI*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (8% RI*)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (8% RI*)
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Safety information
