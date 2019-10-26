By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant 250Ml

Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant 250Ml
£ 2.80
£11.20/litre

Product Description

  • Concentrated Disinfectant
  • For comments, help or advice, visit www.zoflora.co.uk
  • This product comes in a seasonal mixed assortment with up to 2 fragrances, we therefore cannot guarantee the fragrance selection that will be delivered. Information on the current fragrances can be found at www.zoflora.co.uk/products
  • Lemon Zing is a zesty blend of juicy lemon and natural, spicy ginger, creating a fresh and uplifting fragrance for your home.
  • Very Berry is a sweet and fruity blend bursting with sparkling juniper, blackcurrants and cranberries on a floral heart.
  • 99.9% Bacteria & Viruses Killed
  • including E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella, Listeria, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Human Herpes virus, Rotavirus and Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV).
  • Odours Eliminated
  • Effective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet areas etc.
  • All day Freshness
  • Long-lasting effect for beautifully fragrant home.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • General disinfection of surfaces: Use Zoflora diluted 1 in 40 with water. 1 capful (10ml) will make 400ml. When diluted as above Zoflora becomes non-flammable.
  • This bottle makes 10 litres of full strength disinfectant.
  • Neat/undiluted: Use undiluted only in ceramic and metal sinks, drains and toilet bowls.
  • Hard surface pet areas: When correctly diluted Zoflora may be used where pets are kept. Do not allow pets to lick or walk on wet treated surfaces. Keep off until dry.
  • Use as a spray: Diluted as above and use as a spray to create a fragrant freshness throughout your home.
  • Where to Use
  • Floors, Tiles, Worktops, Sinks, Toilets, Hard surface pet areas, Baths, Taps, Drains, Dishcloths, Potties

Warnings

  • Precautions
  • TAKE CARE TO AVOID SPILLAGE. If splashed in the eyes or on the skin, wash well with water.
  • DO NOT allow contact with polished wood or painted surfaces: patch-test on an inconspicuous area first if unsure.
  • DO NOT mix with other chemicals.
  • Wash hands after use.
  • Store upright out of direct sunlight.
  • Keep carton for full instructions.
  • For best effect, remove heavy soiling first.
  • CAUTION
  • Zoflora contains amongst other ingredients: benzalkonium chloride (1.90%), concentrated perfume compound. Contains linalool, citral and geraniol. May producean allergic reaction. Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks,open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Wear protective gloves/eye protection.
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse continuously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Dispose of contents by pouring down drain with plenty of water. Empty containers can be disposed of by recycling where possible. Contact your local council for details.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Name and address

  • Thorton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Thorton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0044 (0)1484 842217

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
  2. Flammable
Multi purpose great lasting results

5 stars

Amazing versatile product which I use everywhere in the house sinks mirrors floors (dont use on polished wood)long lasting fresh smell - lpve it!!

I keep ordering the lemon one and being sent the '

2 stars

I keep ordering the lemon one and being sent the 'very berry' one

Trusted for cleanliness and lasting smell.

5 stars

A good old fashioned disinfectant, been around for years. Excellent for bathroom cleaning. Pour a small amount into the bottom of the toilet brush holder for continuous fragrance and into the toilet after the flush.

great oroduct

5 stars

fantasic product for lots of uses

