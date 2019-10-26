Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant 250Ml

Multi purpose great lasting results
Amazing versatile product which I use everywhere in the house sinks mirrors floors (dont use on polished wood)long lasting fresh smell - lpve it!!
I keep ordering the lemon one and being sent the '
I keep ordering the lemon one and being sent the 'very berry' one
Trusted for cleanliness and lasting smell.
A good old fashioned disinfectant, been around for years. Excellent for bathroom cleaning. Pour a small amount into the bottom of the toilet brush holder for continuous fragrance and into the toilet after the flush.
great oroduct
fantasic product for lots of uses