Volvic Touch Of Fruit Lemon And Lime 1.5Ltr

1(1)Write a review
Volvic Touch Of Fruit Lemon And Lime 1.5Ltr
£ 1.05
£0.07/100ml
1 serving (250ml)
  • Energy106 kJ 25 kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.5g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 42 kJ

Product Description

  • Still natural mineral water drink with natural flavourings, sugar and sweetener.
  • Low sugar
  • Free from artificial sweeteners
  • Refreshingly fruity volcanic water with a touch of a natural lemon & lime flavour
  • Pack size: 1500ml
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Volvic Natural Mineral Water (97.4%), Sugar (2.3%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Lemon Lime Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides from a Natural source (Stevia Extract)), Preservative (Potassium Benzoate), Sweetened with an extract from Stevia Leaf

Storage

Store in a clean cool dry place away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.After opening: Keep in the fridge and drink within a week Best before date indicated on bottle neck.

Produce of

Produced in France

Number of uses

This bottle contains 6 servings of 250 ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.

Return to

  • Danone Waters (UK and Ireland) Ltd.,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Waters Helpline
  • (UK) 0800 4580366
  • (ROI) 1800 949993

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper serving 250 ml% RI** (250 ml)
Energy 42 kJ106 kJ1 %
-10 kcal25 kcal1 %
Fat 0.0 g<0.5 g0 %
of which saturates 0 g0 g0 %
Carbohydrate 2.3 g5.7 g2 %
of which sugars 2.3 g5.7 g6 %
Fibre 0.0 g<0.5 g-
Protein 0.0 g<0.5 g0 %
Salt <0.01 g<0.01 g0 %
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
This bottle contains 6 servings of 250 ml---

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Was good now disgusting!

1 stars

Used to be lovely, my regular choice for work and home. It is now disgusting because of sugar police, will never buy ever again in this format.

