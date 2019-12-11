By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kettle Chips Sweet Chilli 150G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.99
£0.66/100g

The panel below helps you to choose the balance that's right for you. Enjoy!,Each 30g serving contains
  • Energy632 kJ 152 kcal
    8%
  • Fat8.5g
    12%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2106kJ / 505kcal

Product Description

  • Hand Cooked Potato Chips with Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream Seasoning.
  • Hand cooked potato chips
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • A bit complex one second calm, the next feisty
  • We're all about real food ingredients
  • We love to use locally grown potatoes whenever we can
  • We hand cook in small batches to guarantee great crunch every time!
  • Deliciously tasty & gluten-free
  • No artificial flavours, MSG or colours
  • These chips are suitable for: vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Select Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli and Sour Cream Seasoning (Sugar, Dried Sour Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Yoghurt (Milk), Sea Salt, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Dried Chilli, Dried Red Pepper, Ground Paprika, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Dried Garlic, Dried Lemon)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from bright light.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings of 30g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kettle Foods Ltd,
  • Barnard Rd,
  • Bowthorpe,
  • Norwich,
  • NR5 9JP,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2106kJ / 505kcal
Fat 28.4g
of which Saturates 3.5g
Carbohydrate 52.9g
of which Sugars 4.3g
Fibre 6.2g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 1.1g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing

5 stars

So good flavour was astonishing. The bag came more full of crisps than any other I’ve ever had. Lovely 😊

