Organix 7 Month Crunchy Slices Tomato

Product Description
- Baked corn snack with tomato and carrot
- Find us at www.organix.com
- New look, same great taste!
- Our melty tomato slices are made with organic corn puffs, flavoured with tomato and carrot. They make the perfect baby finger food. (Removed snack)
- We only use organic corn in our tomato puffs which is gently baked into slices that are chunky and are easy to grab, hold and happily munch, perfectly sized for little fingers. They melt in the mouth too. All we add for flavour is tomato and carrot on to every one.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- I'm organic
- Suitable for 7+ months
- Baked not fried
- No added salt or sugar
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours of flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Corn 80.0%, Sunflower Oil 10.9%, Tomato Powder 6.0%, Carrot Powder 3.0%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no organic certification
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Made under organic standards in the Netherlands
Number of uses
Approx. 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
- IMPORTANT INFORMATION: The real ingredients in our puffs may stain so prepare for mess!
Name and address
- Made exclusively for:
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Return to
- We're here to help:
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- Freepost, Organix.
- Organix Brands Ltd.,
- Dorset,
- BH2 5LT.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion (3 slices)
|Energy
|1849kJ/439kcal
|55kJ/13kcal
|Fat
|13g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|1.5g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|2.1g
|of which sugars
|5.2g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|8.8g
|<0.5g
|Sodium
|0.02g
|<0.01g
|Salt
|0.06g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.60mg
|0.018mg
Safety information
