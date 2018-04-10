By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pouilly Fume 75Cl

Tesco Finest Pouilly Fume 75Cl
£ 13.00
£13.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy365kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • 2017 Pouilly Fume Appellation Pouilly Fume Controlee. AOC. Product of France.
  • Pouilly Fumé is made from Sauvignon Blanc grapes that acquire a powdery, smoky or "fumé" blue coat at the peak of maturation. This classic white has flavours of fresh gooseberry and lime with a balanced creamy and mineral finish. Matches seafood or chicken dishes.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This classic white has flavours of fresh gooseberry and lime with a balanced creamy and mineral finish. Perfect with seafood or chicken dishes

Region of Origin

The Loire Valley

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Fournier Pere et Fils

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Damien Laurent

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Pressing is done is modern pneumatic presses in the winery, and the must is fermented at cool temperatures. The winery is kept at a cool temperature throughout, since freshness and aromatic purity are the important elements here

History

  • Fournier are wine growers making classic Sancerre and Pouilly Fumé in their family winery. The Fournier family estate has grown from five hectares in 1950. The wines can be described as herby, gunflint-smoky, combining appealing aromas with a refreshing crispness. Finest Pouilly Fumé comes from the best vineyards, many of which are composed of old vines, making for rich and intense wines

Regional Information

  • The vineyards of the Central Loire comprise Pouilly Fumé, Sancerre and Menetou Salon. Sauvignon Blanc is the most grown variety, with Pinot Noir being used for red and rosé styles

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to < >

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Produce of France, Bottled in France

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 125ml glass
Energy292kJ / 70kcal365kJ / 88kcal
Alcohol9.9g12.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

35 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Disappointing

3 stars

I was probably hoping for too much at this price. A drinkable wine, but without the delicious flinty taste of a good Pouilly Fume.

A very good wine, thoroughly enjoyed by my wife.

4 stars

We would be very happy to buy this wine for our guests (probably 150) at our granddaughter's wedding in July - as well as an equally good claret and an acceptable champagne - provided the supplier could arrange the hire of glasses (Service not available at our local store)

Finest Pouilly Fume

5 stars

I have tried loads of supermarkets, and wine shops for this wine and always come back for the Tesco finest. It is the best!

Not Great

2 stars

Pouily Fume should be creamy. This one is sharp and acidic, and more like a Sauvignon Blanc, that you can get for half the price. Disappointing.

Needs time

4 stars

Although obviously very good now I think it will improve with a few years of maturing. I have had this wine several times of different vintages and they were all good to very impressive. It must not be over chilled to dull the flavour just cool I find is best. The IWSC don't hand out bronze medals for just turning up.

Smooth Drinking

4 stars

Very pleased with this purchase. Pouilly Fume is a favourite and this particular wine had a smooth quality with subtle flavours. Best not to over chill.

Excellent wine

5 stars

I really enjoyed this wine. Reasonably priced when on offer. Well worth a try.

Super

5 stars

I have been buying this wine from Tesco for a few years now and never fail to enjoy it - especially when it is on offer. I have tried many other Pouilly Fume - some more expensive - and always come back to this, my favourite.

Rather poor for a Pouilly Fume

2 stars

This wine was rather flat tasting and acidic. There was a lack of roundness of flavour and bouquet. I would not have guessed that it was a Pouilly Fume.

TF Pouilly Fume

5 stars

Wonderful full bodied wine of the highest quality.Great Price. Delivered promptly from a slick web order by courtious staff. Well done Tesco

