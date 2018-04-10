Tesco Finest Pouilly Fume 75Cl

Disappointing
I was probably hoping for too much at this price. A drinkable wine, but without the delicious flinty taste of a good Pouilly Fume.
A very good wine, thoroughly enjoyed by my wife.
We would be very happy to buy this wine for our guests (probably 150) at our granddaughter's wedding in July - as well as an equally good claret and an acceptable champagne - provided the supplier could arrange the hire of glasses (Service not available at our local store)
Finest Pouilly Fume
I have tried loads of supermarkets, and wine shops for this wine and always come back for the Tesco finest. It is the best!
Not Great
Pouily Fume should be creamy. This one is sharp and acidic, and more like a Sauvignon Blanc, that you can get for half the price. Disappointing.
Needs time
Although obviously very good now I think it will improve with a few years of maturing. I have had this wine several times of different vintages and they were all good to very impressive. It must not be over chilled to dull the flavour just cool I find is best. The IWSC don't hand out bronze medals for just turning up.
Smooth Drinking
Very pleased with this purchase. Pouilly Fume is a favourite and this particular wine had a smooth quality with subtle flavours. Best not to over chill.
Excellent wine
I really enjoyed this wine. Reasonably priced when on offer. Well worth a try.
Super
I have been buying this wine from Tesco for a few years now and never fail to enjoy it - especially when it is on offer. I have tried many other Pouilly Fume - some more expensive - and always come back to this, my favourite.
Rather poor for a Pouilly Fume
This wine was rather flat tasting and acidic. There was a lack of roundness of flavour and bouquet. I would not have guessed that it was a Pouilly Fume.
TF Pouilly Fume
Wonderful full bodied wine of the highest quality.Great Price. Delivered promptly from a slick web order by courtious staff. Well done Tesco