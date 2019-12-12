Tomato, Cheese & Garlic Swirly

Nice lunch for lunch
This is a nice swirly. The shape rather like a slice of a jam roll, with a nice savoury taste and instead of jam with tomatoe puree (of course).
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ / 251kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (14%), Tomato (3%), Tomato Purée (2.5%), Onion, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Starch, Maize Starch, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring (Celery), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Paprika Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Dried Egg White, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Glucose Syrup.
1 Servings
1
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One swirly (112g)
|Energy
|1057kJ / 251kcal
|1184kJ / 281kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|39.2g
|43.9g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.5g
|Protein
|9.3g
|10.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
