Tomato, Cheese & Garlic Swirly

4(1)Write a review
£ 0.75
£0.75/each
One swirly
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ / 251kcal

Product Description

  • Soft bread swirl with tomato filling, topped with Gouda medium fat hard cheese and basil.
  • Pizza dough filled with garlic and tomato sauce, topped with Gouda for a savoury snack

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (14%), Tomato (3%), Tomato Purée (2.5%), Onion, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Rice Starch, Maize Starch, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring (Celery), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Paprika Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Dried Egg White, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Glucose Syrup.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Celery

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne swirly (112g)
Energy1057kJ / 251kcal1184kJ / 281kcal
Fat6.0g6.7g
Saturates2.8g3.1g
Carbohydrate39.2g43.9g
Sugars5.5g6.2g
Fibre1.3g1.5g
Protein9.3g10.4g
Salt1.0g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice lunch for lunch

4 stars

This is a nice swirly. The shape rather like a slice of a jam roll, with a nice savoury taste and instead of jam with tomatoe puree (of course).

