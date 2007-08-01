Mam 6+ Months Air Soothers X2

Product Description
- Air Silicone Soother
- Includes steriliser box
- BPA free
- Features MAM's special soft silicone Silk teat®
- International Children Medical Research Society
- Scientific Panel of BAMED AG
- www.icmrs.org
- Find out about the full range of MAM products on mambaby.com
- BPA°BPS free
- °BPA/BPS free: All MAM products are made from materials free of BPA and BPS.
- Shield
- Extra air flow
- Especially skin-friendly, less skin reddening
- Easy to see baby's smile
- SkinSoft Silicone
- Easily accepted by babies
- For a familiar feeling
- Button
- Quick & easy to grasp
- For easy attachment of a clip
- MAM Design
- Symmetric shape, always fits perfectly in baby's mouth
- Designed with dentists for a healthy dental development
- Teat with SkinSoft™ Silicone surface that babies easily accept because it feels so familiar.
- MAM Soothers are the result of our close collaboration with paediatricians, dentist and orthodontist. Comfortable for babies, reassuring for parents and with a familiar teat feeling. The special teat and shield design ensure a perfect fit and skin-friendly shape.
- 94% Teat Acceptance*
- Proven effectiveness: Market research confirms that 94% of babies accept the MAM SkinSoft Silicone (*Market research 2010-2014, tested with 1,236 babies).
- The MAM Principle
- Parents are demanding. At MAM, we are too. That's why, for over 40 years, we have worked with medical, research and technological experts to develop products that are unique in function and design. MAM products support the individual development of every child and make everyday life easier for babies.
- Available in 3 sizes - to ensure safety and comfort for all ages.
- 0-2m, 0+m, 6+m, 12+m
- More MAM Products
- Thanks to our handy MAM Clip, baby's soother stays clean and easy to reach at all times. Thoughtful design means it can be used with one hand and the colours and motifs have been carefully chosen to match baby's favourite soother - for a stylish and familiar look.
- The product meets the requirements of European Standard EN 1400.
- Mother & Baby Awards 2007/8 Gold - Award for Excellence
- Extra air flow
- Orthodontic
- Steriliser & travel box
- SkinSoft Silicone
- Steriliser box 3 min
- Developed with medical experts
Information
Produce of
Made in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Instruction for use:
- Before first use boil in water for 5 minutes. Allow to stand for a further 5 minutes before giving it to the baby.
- Sterilise using one of the following methods steam sterilising (electric or microwave according to manufacturers instructions), boiling in water for at least 5 minutes or liquid sterilising solution.
- During cleaning a small amount of water may enter the teat. This can be expelled by squeezing the teat. This is to ensure hygiene.
- Clean before each use.
- Do not use aggressive cleaning agents.
- Never dip the teat in sweet substances or medication. This can cause tooth decay.
- To ensure safety and hygiene replace the soother every 1-2months.
- Do not worry if the soother becomes lodged in the mouth. It can not be swallowed and is designed to cope with such an event. Remove as gently as possible.
- MAM recommends giving up soother usage at 3 years of age.
- MAM Microwave Steriliser & Travel Box
- For 2 soothers - just add water, insert soother(s) and microwave. Proven effective in killing common household germs and bacteria. Soothers kept in unopened box, stay disinfected for up to 48 hours.
- 25 ml 750 - 1000 W
- Using the steriliser box saves up to 77% of energy & CO2
- Steriliser Box: Instructions for use:
- Remove blue tamper proof closure and any stickers from the box.
- Wash soothers and box with mild soapy water and then rinse well with clear water before use. This is to ensure hygiene.
- When using the self-sterilising method, please ensure the soother, box and microwave (including the waveguide-cover and turntable) are Completely Clean and free from dirt, food residue, fat or oil splashes. If not, this could lead to the product or box melting and the microwave sparking or the waveguide cover burning!
- First, hold box and fill to the mark with 25 ml of water (Fig. A).
- Next, place soother(s) in the box with the teat facing down (Fig. B).
- Close box and heat in the microwave at 750 - 1000 watts.
- Set the microwave timer according to the number of boxes being simultaneously sterilised.
- Number of Double Boxes 1, 2, 3
- Recommended sterilising time in minutes 3, 7, 9
- Follow the user manual of your microwave. Do not put the steriliser box at the center of the turntable. Do not leave your microwave unattended during sterilising process! Stop the microwave process immediately if whole water is vaporised.
- Allow cool for at least 5 minutes.
- Open microwave. Caution! The box water and soothers may still be very hot after the 5 minute cooling period!
- After microwave sterilising, soother kept in the closed box will remain disinfected for up to 48 hours.
- For immediate use open box and drain remaining water. Leave soother to dry in slightly open box.
- Check the temperature of the soothers before use!
- Improper water level, power level or time setting can damage the microwave soothers and box and result in poor disinfection!
- For use only with MAM soother!
- Disinfected in 3 minutes - for up to 48 hours.
- Instructions inside. Please keep instructions for future use.
Warnings
- For your child's safety
- WARNING!
- Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test.
- Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them.
- Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat.
- Keep steriliser box away from children.
Name and address
- MAM (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 271,
- Teddington,
- TW11 8FT.
Return to
- For more information please contact:
- MAM (UK) Ltd,
- PO Box 271,
- Teddington,
- TW11 8FT.
- Tel: 0208 943 8880
- Fax: 0208 943 8881
- mambaby.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Safety information
For your child's safety WARNING! Inspect carefully before each use. Pull the soother in all directions. Throw away at the first signs of damage or weakness. We call this the pull test. Only use dedicated soother holders tested to EN 12586. Never attach other ribbons or cords to a soother, your child may be strangled by them. Do not leave a soother in direct sunlight or near a source of heat or leave in sterilising solution for longer than recommended, as this may weaken the teat. Keep steriliser box away from children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020