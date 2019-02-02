By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Chilli Lime & Ginger Mackerel 80G

  • Energy1286kJ 310kcal
    16%
  • Fat24.8g
    35%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1286kJ / 310kcal

Product Description

  • MSC Mackerel (Scomber scombrus) Fillet with a Chilli, Ginger and lime marinade, Skin-on.
  • Hand filleted and marinated for a fragrant, spicy flavour. Source of Omega 3. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery, www.msc.org (MSC C 55015)
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mackerel (Fish) (98%), Chilli, Ginger And Lime Marinade(Salt, Bell Pepper, Dextrose, Garlic, Onion, Chilli, Ginger, Black Pepper, Parsley, Citric Acid, Lemon Peel, (Natural flavouring) Lime, ginger, chilli, lemon .

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Produce of

Caught in Seines, Fishing Gear Trawls

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains bone

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1Kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g grilledper 100g
Energy1286kJ / 310kcal1286kJ / 310kcal
Fat24.8g24.8g
Saturates6.6g6.6g
Carbohydrate1.9g1.9g
Sugars0.6g0.6g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein19.5g19.5g
Salt0.8g0.8g
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)4170mg4170mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: Contains bone

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely delicious AND it’s good for you!!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious👍Just grilled,skin side up....perfect.

great tasting product

5 stars

great tasting product

