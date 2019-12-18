Cow & Gate My First Muesli 330G 10 Mth+
Offer
Product Description
- Cereals with raisins, mixed fruit & hazelnuts
- *Our packs are changing. Look out for our delicious range in a new-look pack*
- At Cow & Gate, we're passionate about helping little ones learn to love good food. In our range of foods, we only use specially selected ingredients, grown by farmers we know and trust, to create our delicious recipes.
- This My First Muesli recipe has a chunkier, lumpier texture that is great for helping your little one practice chewing. What's more, it's
- - A good source of iron, calcium & vitamin D
- - Free from added sugar and salt*
- - Chewy texture is tailored for your baby's age
- Cow & Gate, feeding babies for over 100 years.
- *Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only.
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Milled Cereals (68%) [Oats (58%) (contains Gluten), Wheat (10%) (contains Gluten), Rice, Millet, Barley (contains Gluten), Corn, Rye (contains Gluten)], Fruits (29%) [Raisins (14%), Apples (10%), Prunes (2%), Banana (2%), Apricot (1%)], Ground Hazelnuts (1.5%), Maltodextrin, Minerals (Calcium, Iron, Zinc), Vitamins (Vitamin C, Niacin, Vitamin E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B1, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3, Biotin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Hazelnuts, Oats, Rye, Wheat
Storage
Please store this product in a cool, dry place (not in the fridge) and once opened use within 28 days.
Produce of
Manufactured in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- For good dental hygiene, clean your baby's teeth regularly, especially before bedtime.
- Preparation Instructions
- Using a clean bowl & feeding spoon
- Step 1
- Mix 4 heaped tablespoons of cereal
- Step 2
- With... 90ml of your baby's usual milk
- Step 3
- Stir & serve
- This is only a guide:
- Always feed to your baby's appetite, as your baby grows their appetite will too.
- If you want to alter the consistency, add more or less liquid as required.
Number of uses
There are approximately nine 35g portions in this pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.
Name and address
- Cow & Gate,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Cow & Gate Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
Return to
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory please contact us. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Cow & Gate,
- Trowbridge,
- BA14 0XQ.
- Cow & Gate Ireland,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
- We're here to help
- UK 0800 977 4000
- cowandgate.co.uk
- ROI 1-800-570 570
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
330g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g dry product
|Per 35g serving1
|Energy
|1534 kJ / 367 kcal
|680 kJ / 163 kcal
|Fat
|5.4 g
|5 g
|of which, saturates
|1 g
|2.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7 g
|26.7 g
|of which, sugars*
|18.8 g
|10.6 g
|Fibre
|8.4 g
|2.9 g
|Protein
|10.1 g
|6.7 g
|Salt
|0.08 g
|0.13 g
|Vitamins
|(% LRV†)
|(% LRV†)
|Vitamin A
|264 µg RE (66%)
|127 µg RE (32%)
|Vitamin D3
|10 µg (100%)
|3.6 µg (36%)
|Vitamin E
|3.4 mg α-TE
|1.3 mg α-TE
|Vitamin C
|38 mg (150%)
|15 mg (60%)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.5 mg (90%)
|0.31 mg (62%)
|Niacin
|5.3 mg
|2 mg
|Pantothenic acid
|1.8 mg
|1.2 mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.47 mg (68%)
|0.2 mg (29%)
|Folic Acid
|40 µg (40%)
|21 µg (21%)
|Biotin
|8.1 µg
|5.1 µg
|Minerals
|(% LRV†)
|(% LRV†)
|Calcium
|200 mg (50%)
|177 mg (44%)
|Iron
|11.5 mg (192%)
|4.1 mg (68%)
|Zinc
|5.4 mg (135%)
|2.3 mg (56%)
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars and salt only
|-
|-
|1Based on a 35g serving of cereal made with 90ml of whole cows' milk
|-
|-
|†Labelling Reference Value for infants & young children
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not leave your baby alone when feeding.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019