Tommee Tippee Easivent Fast Flow Teats X2

Tommee Tippee Easivent Fast Flow Teats X2
£ 4.75
£2.38/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Closer to Nature Fast Flow Teats
  • Unique, easy latch-on teat shape
  • Super-sensitive valve
  • Soft natural feel silicone teat
  • Award-winning breast-like teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles and teats are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • Go with the Flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles
  • Moving on - Signs of needed to move up a flow rate are if it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or falls asleep mid-bottle
  • Change me - Our teats are silky soft, change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
  • Squeeze me - Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • Our Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum. Because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance*. Plus, an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you. And making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago two brothers in California created a non-tip weighted base cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A traveling British businessman loved the cup and brought tommee tippee back to the UK where we're now the number 1 baby feeding accessories brand awarded consumer UK Superbrands status in the recent 2016 survey. For 50 years we've made products that are smart and simple, innovative and intuitive, helping parents parent the way they were made to... #ParentOn
  • Materials listing: silicone.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Breast-like shape teat for a natural latch
  • Teat flexes like mum for a comfortable feed
  • Anti-colic valve in teat reduces air ingestion
  • Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
  • Teats available in slow flow, medium flow and fast flow rates

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Only suitable for use with tommee tippee closer to nature bottles.
  • Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

2 x Teats

As description

5 stars

Bought for son who was ready for next size teat. Did the job

Speedy delivery

4 stars

I brought this product for my LO and was very impressed with the quick delivery. great product! I would certainly recommend.

Perfect

5 stars

Using them for 4 month old twins and work perfectly.

Worth every penny

5 stars

Have always used tomme tippe and was changing to the fast flow. Now my son is able to drink milk faster and is drinking more!!! Very happy with the purchase.

Tears as expected and mostly work well

5 stars

I ordered two boxes of these (4 teats in total) and they arrived very swiftly. One of the four teats compresses quite a lot when used (and almost inverts slightly), but it's still usable.

Great teats but a bit sticky!

5 stars

I recently bought the teats for my now 6.5month old son due to needing the next size up. The teats as always are hard wearing for a teething baby and don't take much cleaning as no milk has been found hidden under any nooks or crannies! The only issue I found is that for the first few weeks the air hole sticks after being sterilised which causes the teat to suck inwards whilst being drank, this is easily stopped by pinching the air hole once out the steriliser and after a few weeks they wear off - must just be because they're new! Overall good teats and I'm happy.

Useless

1 stars

I bought these teats to make it easier for my baby to drink his milk but every time he sucks on it it crumbles together and leaks everywhere

Quick delivery, perfect product

5 stars

I bought these for the next stage (6mths +) to go with the bottles I had already bought from Tesco. as cheap as anywhere else but with the added bonus of being able to click and collect the next day.

Perfect

5 stars

Bought these as a next step towards our baby moving on & getting used to a faster flow - they've been perfect, great next step

Reliable tommee tippee

4 stars

Does as expected. You need to keep an eye on them around the spout as after some months they become damaged and need replacing where little teeth sometimes bite. Last well overall.

