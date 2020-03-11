By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Medium Flow Teats X2

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Medium Flow Teats X2
Product Description

  • Closer to Nature Med Flow Teats
  • Unique, easy latch-on teat shape
  • Super-sensitive valve
  • Soft natural feel silicone teat
  • Award-winning breast-like teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All the Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles and teats are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • Go with the Flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles
  • Moving on - Signs of needed to move up a flow rate are if it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or falls asleep mid-bottle
  • Change me - Our teats are silky soft, change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
  • Squeeze me - Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way
  • Our Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum. Because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance*. Plus, an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you. And making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • 50 years ago two brothers in California created a non-tip weighted base cup and named it after their dog Tommee. A traveling British businessman loved the cup and brought tommee tippee back to the UK where we're now the number 1 baby feeding accessories brand awarded consumer UK Superbrands status in the recent 2016 survey. For 50 years we've made products that are smart and simple, innovative and intuitive, helping parents parent the way they were made to... #ParentOn
  • Materials listing: silicone.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Breast-like shape teat for a natural latch
  • Teat flexes like mum for a comfortable feed
  • Anti-colic valve in teat reduces air ingestion
  • Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
  • Teats available in slow flow, medium flow and fast flow rates

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Only suitable for use with tommee tippee closer to nature bottles.
  • Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference.

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

  • Any questions? Visit our website: tommeetippee.com
  • Jackel International Limited trading as:
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

3 Months

2 x Teats

Brilliant

5 stars

Bought these for transistion of baby moving from nreast to bottle. Had no problems whatsoever. Very pleased

Great Teats!

5 stars

The Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easi-vent Medium Flow Teats are really good!

great description of the item.

5 stars

I bought this item couple of weeks ago .My child is enjoying her drinks as it is easy flow at a comfortable rate.This item must feel close to nature as she also pretends to be using as a dummy.

made a real difference

5 stars

Feeds are a bit quicker which is nice and they withstand being sterilised well and have lasted well.

Excellent

5 stars

Very happy with these - my three month old was struggling with the slow flow teats

Very good teat!

5 stars

Was using the slpw flow teat and my little one (was turning 4 month) was starting to get aggitated during feeds, wouldn't want to finish it all and sleep halfway through it because it was coming out too slow and taking too long (about 20 minute feeds). With this new medium flow teat, she finishes her feeds mich quicker (5-8 minutes usually) and she seems to not get aggitated at all now. Should have bought these ages ago!

Great

4 stars

Really pleased with these teats and after looking around I found tesco were selling them cheaper

Did the trick

5 stars

Bought these as our little one was only having half feeds, after trying these she now guzzles the whole bottle down

Value for money

5 stars

Brought for my darter helps her feed a lot faster gooditem

Brilliant Product

5 stars

Bought these 2 weeks ago, very happy with them. They feel very soft and my baby likes them too

