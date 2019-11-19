By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peroni Nastro Azzurro 12X330ml Bottle

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a crisp and refreshing beer crafted with passion and flair to offer a delicate balance of bitterness and subtle citrus aromatic notes.
  • Pack size: 3960ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Italian Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Crisp and refreshing lager with unmistakable character

ABV

5.1% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in Italy

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled for:
  • Birra Peroni S.r.l.,
  • Via Birolli, 8,
  • Roma,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy177 KJ 42Kcal
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate3.2g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0.4g
Salt0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Great beer

5 stars

Great beer definitely worth trying

pricey

3 stars

pretty good quality a bit expensive but nice taste

