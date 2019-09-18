By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cashew Nuts 200G

Tesco Cashew Nuts 200G
£ 2.85
£14.25/kg

Offer

Per 25g
  • Energy602kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2410kJ / 581kcal

Product Description

  • Cashew nuts.
  • FOR BAKING & COOKING Specially selected for curries and stir fries
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cashew Nut.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, reseal bag using the tape provided and use within 1 month.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Packing. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2410kJ / 581kcal602kJ / 145kcal
Fat45.7g11.4g
Saturates8.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate17.8g4.5g
Sugars5.5g1.4g
Fibre7.7g1.9g
Protein20.9g5.2g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

