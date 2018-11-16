Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract 400G

TOO BIG
Love marmite and the squeezie marmite, but this is too big I would prefer the smaller squeeze marmite, but it seems to be no longer available. I feel that it's Tesco's way of making me spend more money
yeast extract (contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OATS, RYE), salt, vegetable juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid), natural flavouring (contains CELERY)
Do not refrigerate
United Kingdom
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1100 kJ
|88 kJ
|1%
|Energy (kcal)
|260 kcal
|21 kcal
|1%
|Fat (g)
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|of which saturates (g)
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|30 g
|2.4 g
|1%
|of which sugars (g)
|1.2 g
|<0.5 g
|1%
|Protein (g)
|34 g
|2.7 g
|5%
|Salt (g)
|10.8 g
|0.86 g
|14%
|Thiamin (B1) (mg)
|7.7 mg
|0.62 mg
|56%
|Riboflavin (B2) (mg)
|6.8 mg
|0.54 mg
|39%
|Niacin (mg)
|69 mg
|5.5 mg
|34%
|Folic Acid (µg)
|1250 μg
|100 μg
|50%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|24 μg
|1.9 μg
|76%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 8 g. ( Pack contains 50 portions )
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019