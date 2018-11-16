Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Yeast Extract spread fortified with B vitamins
  • Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract is a unique & delicious breakfast yeast spread, which helps make your mornings that little-bit better! Squeezy Marmite yeast extract is easier to spread on bread so it's perfect for your tasty sandwiches. This yeast extract spreads easily on toast, providing a quick and simple breakfast solution for the whole family to enjoy. What’s more, Marmite is rich in B vitamins and has no added sugar - what more could you want from your breakfast? Spread Marmite on toast, crumpets, bagels and a variety of other foods. You can even try Marmite with eggs, avocados or cheese for an extra burst of flavour! Whether you love it or hate it, why not give it a try? It is the United Kingdom’s favourite Yeast Extract (Nielsen MAT Value Sales 20/05/2017) and has been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902. How do you have yours? In addition to 400 g squeezy, Marmite comes in a range of sizes including 125 g, 250 g, 500 g, 200 g, and 70 g, the perfect travel-sized pack. Did you know Marmite is the most often confiscated branded food at London city airport (ITV April 2015)? Don't worry. Now the 70g jar lets you take your favourite British vegan yeast extract spread abroad in your hand luggage.
  • Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract 400 g is a quick, easy, and delicious breakfast spread for true Marmite connoisseurs
  • You can spread our yeast extract thinly on your toast in the morning and enjoy your vegan breakfast
  • Marmite yeast extract comes in a squeezy jar for easier, no mess spreading
  • Marmite squeezy is a vegan yeast extract, perfect to be eaten on a crumpet or spread on a slice of sourdough
  • This vegan yeast extract is rich in B vitamins
  • Our squeezy vegan spread is fortified with extra folic acid
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

yeast extract (contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OATS, RYE), salt, vegetable juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid), natural flavouring (contains CELERY)

Storage

Do not refrigerate

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1100 kJ88 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)260 kcal21 kcal1%
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g2.4 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.2 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)34 g2.7 g5%
Salt (g)10.8 g0.86 g14%
Thiamin (B1) (mg)7.7 mg0.62 mg56%
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)6.8 mg0.54 mg39%
Niacin (mg)69 mg5.5 mg34%
Folic Acid (µg)1250 μg100 μg50%
Vitamin B12 (µg)24 μg1.9 μg76%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 8 g. ( Pack contains 50 portions )---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

TOO BIG

2 stars

Love marmite and the squeezie marmite, but this is too big I would prefer the smaller squeeze marmite, but it seems to be no longer available. I feel that it's Tesco's way of making me spend more money

