Regina Kitchen Towels Blitz 2 Rolls

4.5(8)Write a review
£ 3.50
£2.50/100sheet

Product Description

  • Household Towel 140 Super-Sized Sheets 2 Rolls
  • Winner Household Paper Category. Survey of 10,399 people in UK & ROI by Kantar TNS
  • You have chosen a FSC® certified product
  • The FSC® forest certification guarantees your Regina Blitz household towel is produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed forests and controlled sources.
  • By choosing Regina Blitz you are respecting the environment.
  • People and the Environment
  • Innovation and a focus on people and the environment are the key pillars to the success of Sofidel's development.
  • The Group promotes projects designed to improve hygiene, health and well-being. With the use of technology and a clear defined strategy, Sofidel aims to reduce its environmental footprint to:
  • Cut CO2 emissions
  • Respect forestry resources
  • Limit water consumption
  • Sofidel
  • Endless Care, Innovative Life
  • 140 super-sized sheets**
  • ** Versus a standard sheet of 22.8 x 22.9cm
  • Household Towel 2 Rolls
  • Roll Specifications
  • Ply: 3
  • Sheets: 70*
  • Sheet size: 32.0 x 26.5cm*
  • Length: 22.4m*
  • Made with pure cellulose
  • *tolerance: ±5%
  • Voted Product of the Year - Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019
  • Triple layered strength
  • Don't just clean it blitz it!
  • For glass and glossy surfaces with a streak free shine
  • For household spills with super absorbency
  • For the bathroom with triple layered strength
  • For everyday cleaning with over 60% larger sheets
  • Pack size: 140SHT

Information

Warnings

  • CAUTION
  • Do not flush
  • Always test with cleaning products as solvents may cause colour to be transferred.
  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep this plastic wrapper out of the reach of children

Name and address

  • Intertissue Limited,
  • Briton Ferry Industrial Estate,
  • Neath,
  • SA11 2HZ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

They're great

5 stars

This lasts forever! The sheets are huge & they soak up all that needs soaked up. They don't fall apart when they're wet.

Very good value

5 stars

Very good value

recommended - value for money!

5 stars

This is an excellent kitchen towel, the best I've found. It is far stronger and more absorbent than others I have tried.

It doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t rip properly.. w

2 stars

It doesn’t feel right. It doesn’t rip properly.. will not buy again

Very good

5 stars

Really good for cleaning and extra thick tissues for bad colds and strong sneezes!

Superb Kitchen Towel!

5 stars

Best Kitchen Towel on the market in my personal opinion - wouldn't use another. It's extremely absorbent & good value for its quality.

Just the best kitchen towel around :)

5 stars

Just the best kitchen towel around :)

Spoil yourself

5 stars

This is the best kitchen roll I have ever used. And it is so versatile.This product has spoiled me from going back to any other brand. The quality is streets ahead.

