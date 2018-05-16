Glade Solid Air Freshener Lavender

- With a variety of fragrances to choose from, the Glade Solid Gel Air Freshener is the perfectly practical way to add continuous fragrance to your home. Just peel off the sticker to release the rich fragrance within.
SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson
- Available in a wide variety of fragrances
- Can easily be placed anywhere in the home for continuous, long-lasting freshness
- Simple to use solid air freshener with no outlets or batteries needed
Information
Preparation and Usage
- DIRECTIONS FOR USE: Peel label tab off to desired level to activate. Peel off more or less to control the level of fragrance release.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children. Contains: Reaction mass of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one; and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one (3:1). Also contains: Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.
Name and address
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
Return to
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
Net Contents
150g ℮
Safety information
Keep out of reach of children. Contains: Reaction mass of: 5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one; and 2-methyl-2H-isothiazol-3-one (3:1). Also contains: Linalool. May produce an allergic reaction.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020