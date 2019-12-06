By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spreadable Goats Cheese 150G

Tesco Spreadable Goats Cheese 150G
£ 2.00
£13.34/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy197kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 657kJ / 158kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft goat's cheese.
  • Blended with cream for a rich, smooth, texture
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spreadable Goat's Cheese (Goats Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy657kJ / 158kcal197kJ / 47kcal
Fat12.0g3.6g
Saturates8.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate3.0g0.9g
Sugars3.0g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein9.5g2.9g
Salt1.3g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

I thought it was awful, it didn't taste like goat'

1 stars

I thought it was awful, it didn't taste like goat's cheese at all to me .... but maybe that's just a personal taste..... I like my cheese to have a tang .... please don't waste your money if you have the same taste

Delicious and great for lovely snacks

5 stars

Delicious and creamy, great for a quick snack or supper when too tired to cook and just pure cheese with no additives.

Delicious cheese

5 stars

This Tesco goats cheese is smooth like velvet and delicious to eat any time of the day. Use on bread, crackers, or use in recipes for a very satisfying meal.

