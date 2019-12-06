Tesco Spreadable Goats Cheese 150G

I thought it was awful, it didn't taste like goat'
I thought it was awful, it didn't taste like goat's cheese at all to me .... but maybe that's just a personal taste..... I like my cheese to have a tang .... please don't waste your money if you have the same taste
Delicious and great for lovely snacks
Delicious and creamy, great for a quick snack or supper when too tired to cook and just pure cheese with no additives.
Delicious cheese
This Tesco goats cheese is smooth like velvet and delicious to eat any time of the day. Use on bread, crackers, or use in recipes for a very satisfying meal.