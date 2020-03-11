By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Gel Wash 150Ml
  • Rapid Action Gel Wash
  • - Clinically proven for visibly clearer skin in as little as 12 hours
  • - Face the world with confidence thanks to a dermalologist tested formula
  • - Provides rapid delivery of spot fighting ingredients
  • - Keeps working through the day
  • - Works fast to open pores and remove dirt
  • Face the world with clarity, thanks to Clearasil Rapid Action Gel Wash.
  • Clearasil Skin Science says that when fighting breakouts, faster is better.
  • Clearasil Gel Wash is proven to work with your skin to open blocked pores for visibly clearer skin in as fast as 12 hours, so you can get on with your day with confidence.
  • It provides rapid delivery of spot fighting ingredients that keeps working through the day.
  • Pack size: 150ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Salicylic Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Polyquaternium-43, Parfum, Lavandula Stoechas Extract, Helichrysum Italicum Extract, Cistus Monspeliensis Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 42090

Store in a cool dry place. Do not store in direct sunlight.

Made in France

  • How and When Do I Use It?
  • Use everyday in the morning and evening for visibly clearer skin. Wet face. Dispense product into hands, lather and massage gently onto face avoiding the eye area. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Gently pat dry.
  • Wash hands after use.

  • Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If irritation persists, consult a doctor. In case of accidental ingestion, seek medical assistance.

May as well use acid.

1 stars

This has removed the skin from my sons face!

