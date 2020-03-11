Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Gel Wash 150Ml

May as well use acid.
This has removed the skin from my sons face!
Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Salicylic Acid, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Sodium Chloride, Laureth-4, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Polyquaternium-43, Parfum, Lavandula Stoechas Extract, Helichrysum Italicum Extract, Cistus Monspeliensis Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 42090
Store in a cool dry place. Do not store in direct sunlight.
Made in France
150ml ℮
Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If irritation persists, consult a doctor. In case of accidental ingestion, seek medical assistance.
