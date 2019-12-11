By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crespo Pitted Dry Black Olives 110G

Crespo Pitted Dry Black Olives 110G
£ 2.00
£1.82/100g

Product Description

  • Dry Black Olives Pitted
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Pitted Black Olives, Salt, Preservative: E202

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated. Consume within 2 weeks of opening.Best before: see lid

Produce of

Product of Morocco

Warnings

  • Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed.
  • Consume with care.

Importer address

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1282kJ / 311 kcal
Fat30g
of which saturates3.9g
Carbohydrate4.5g
of which sugars1g
Fibre7.5g
Protein2.1g
Salt7.25g

Safety information

Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed. Consume with care.

