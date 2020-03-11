Clearasil Ultra Rapid Action Scrub 125Ml
Product Description
- Rapid Action Scrub
- Scrub in the morning & night for a flawless complexion
- Salicylic formula fights bacteria causing spots & oil to unblock pores
- 125ml tube of dual action face scrub
- When fighting breakouts, faster is better.
- Clearasil Rapid Action Scrub with its exfoliating beads, works fast to deliver spot fighting ingredients into the pores and to clear blocked pores. And it keeps on working even after you rinse for visibly clearer skin as fast as 12 hours!
- Visibly clearer skin in as little as 12 hrs
- Clinically proven
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 125ML
Ingredients
Aqua, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Betaine, Salicylic Acid, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Steareth-21, Behenyl Alcohol, Synthetic Wax, Steareth-2, Xanthan Gum, Parfum, BHT, Disodium EDTA, Lavandula Stoechas Extract, Helichrysum Italicum Extract, Cistus Monspeliensis Extract, CI 77007, Mica, CI 77891, CI 77510, CI 42090
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best used before the end of see crimp
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- How and When to Use?
- Use everyday in the morning and evening for visibly clearer skin. Wet face. Squeeze product into hands and massage gently onto face avoiding the delicate eye area. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Gently pat dry.
- Wash hands after use.
Warnings
125ml ℮
Safety information
Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If irritation persists, consult a doctor.
