Tesco Whole Wheat Cous Cous 500G

Very versatile and healthy
A really great alternative to pasta or rice. Goes with chili, into salads etc. Great that Tesco offer a wholewheat option.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ / 164kcal
INGREDIENTS: Durum Wholewheat Semolina.
Store in a cool dry place, once opened reseal using the tape provided.
Hob
Instructions: • Take 100g couscous.
• Add 125 ml of boiling water (i.e. 4 parts couscous, 5 parts water).
• Cover and stand for 5mins
• Stir with a fork to free grains before using or serving.
Packed in the U.K.
14 Servings
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
500g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|693kJ / 164kcal
|555kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.0g
|24.0g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|3.6g
|Protein
|6.5g
|5.2g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|35g of uncooked wholewheat couscous weighs approximately 80g when cooked.
|-
|-
