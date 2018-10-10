By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Wheat Cous Cous 500G

£ 0.70
£1.40/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy555kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 693kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Durum wholewheat semolina.
  • SOFT & FLUFFY Harvested at its peak for the fullest natural flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Durum Wholewheat Semolina.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened reseal using the tape provided.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: • Take 100g couscous.
• Add 125 ml of boiling water (i.e. 4 parts couscous, 5 parts water).
• Cover and stand for 5mins
• Stir with a fork to free grains before using or serving.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy693kJ / 164kcal555kJ / 131kcal
Fat1.0g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate30.0g24.0g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre4.5g3.6g
Protein6.5g5.2g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
35g of uncooked wholewheat couscous weighs approximately 80g when cooked.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very versatile and healthy

5 stars

A really great alternative to pasta or rice. Goes with chili, into salads etc. Great that Tesco offer a wholewheat option.

