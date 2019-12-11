By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fragata Hot Yellow Peppers 300G

1(2)Write a review
Fragata Hot Yellow Peppers 300G
£ 1.75
£1.46/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Hot Peppers (Guindillas)
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Hot Peppers (Guindillas), Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid and Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 15 days.For best before end: see lid.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentación, S.L.,
  • Avda. del Pilar, 6,
  • 41530 Morón de la Frontera (Sevilla).

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

120g

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy 57 kJ/ 14 Kcal
Fat 0.2 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 1.9 g
of which sugars 1.3 g
Protein 0.3 g
Salt 3 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not available in store. Disappointi g

1 stars

Not available in store. Disappointi g

BRING THEM TOO CORNWALL!

1 stars

Angry as i cant get these in Cornwall, as i think there the closest thing too the ones they serve in kebab shops and i love them!

