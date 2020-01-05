By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion 400Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair Lotion 400Ml
£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Product Description

  • 400ml size
  • Body Lotion
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair unscented lotion, we’ve combined healing micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly and our highest levels of moisturising glycerine. When you have dry, rough, irritated skin you need something that will moisturise to help it heal fast. The result is a rich body lotion that gives you intense moisturisation. It deeply moisturises to heal very dry skin in only 5 days and is suitable for sensitive skin as it was awarded the National Eczema Seal of Acceptance. Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair lotion provides prescription strength moisturisation to restore soft, healthy-looking skin. The micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly penetrate deep down to form a protective layer on your skin and lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin’s natural barrier recovery. Vaseline Advanced Repair lotion also contains glycerine and dimethicone, which draw moisture to the skin to rehydrate very dry skin. With this combination of deeply moisturising ingredients, Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair body lotion offers you fast relief from dry, itchy skin. How to use?
  • Apply Vaseline Advanced Repair unscented body lotion to your skin daily to experience the rich yet quick-absorbing formula which will give you intense moisturisation, allowing your skin to restore from deep within*.
  • *Within stratum corneum
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair body lotion is clinically proven to moisturise and restore very dry skin in 5 days
  • This body lotion is fast-restoring moisture for when your skin's dry and rough
  • Vaseline Advanced Repair body moisturiser is fragrance-free and appropriate for sensitive and irritated skin
  • This unscented body lotion contains micro-droplets of Vaseline Jelly to lock in moisture
  • Vaseline Advanced Repair body lotion relieves stubborn dry patches and absorbs quickly for a non-greasy feel
  • Vaseline Intensive Care Advanced Repair dry skin moisturiser has been awarded the National Eczema Seal of Acceptance
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycol Stearate, Stearic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Dimethicone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Methylparaben, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Stearamide AMP, Triethanolamine

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

External usage only. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic non-greasy moisturiser

5 stars

This a fantastic moisturiser which is quickly absorbed and never makes my skin feel greasy.

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Body Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Vaseline Intensive Care Aloe Vera Body Lotion 400Ml

£ 6.00
£1.50/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here